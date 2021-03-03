Rumors that Ivan Yankovsky and the star of the series “Hotel Eleon” is connected not only by friendly and working relations, appeared in the fall of last year, but the actress stubbornly denied them. Only recently did she still reveal her cards by publishing a joint picture with Ivan. “To remove all questions once and for all (we will not answer any of them and once again we ask you to respect our personal space). We are doing well, which is what we wish for you. Love to everyone, ”says the caption to the photo. What is known about the romance of Pozharskaya and Yankovsky, tells AiF.ru.

A new wave of keen interest in the pair arose after Diana Pozharskaya posted on her Instagram page a photo in which attentive users noticed the girl’s rounded shapes. “Sensation” about a possible pregnancy from Yankovsky quickly spread through Telegram channels, after which the actress once again had to speak out about her personal life. “I’m not pregnant. I don’t live with Vanya. We are just friends and nothing else. It is very unpleasant for me when in this way they try to tarnish my reputation with an unfamiliar person. Peace to everyone, ”Spletnik.ru quotes Diana.

The girl also published a big post on her page in Instgram, making it clear that she is not ready to talk about matters of the heart: “<...> I have never advertised, I do not advertise and do not plan, since my personal life is“ personal ”for that, and I have long chosen to be silent about her. “

But a few hours later, the same joint photo with Yankovsky appeared on her profile, which finally dotted the i’s and in some way confirmed the news of Diana’s divorce from her first husband Artyom Aksenenko… Yankovsky, by the way, also recently broke up with his girlfriend. Vera Kincheva… The latter even commented on this situation to “Starhit”: “If I am happy without, then why should I be with … This is a mutual decision, and thank God for everything.” But Ivan himself remains silent about the past relationship with the daughter of the leader of the group “Alice” Konstantin Kinchev, and about Diana Pozharskaya.