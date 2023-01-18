The Ukrainian Interior Minister and 13 other people died on Wednesday when their helicopter crashed near kyiv.

The helicopter in which Minister Denis Monastirski, 42, was traveling, crashed near a nursery school and a 14-story residential building in the town of Brovary, east of the capital.

The minister is the highest Ukrainian official to die since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine almost eleven months ago.

This is what is known about the accident so far.

How did the accident happen?

The accident took place in Brovary, a city of about 100,000 inhabitants in the east of kyiv. In the first weeks of the invasion, when Russian troops were trying to get closer to the Ukrainian capital, there was a lot of fighting in this town.

According to the Ukrainian authorities, the plane was heading to a fighting “hot spot” when the helicopter crashed near a kindergarten and a residential building in the city of Brovary.

Nine people were traveling in the helicopter, including the minister, his first deputy, Yevhen Yenin, and the State Secretary of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Yuriy Lubkovych.

There are conflicting versions about the exact destination of the flight. According to Ukrainian presidential adviser Kirilo Timoshenko, the helicopter was heading to the front lines of the war with Russia, although kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said it was going to the site of a missile attack in the city of Dnipro.

Helicopter in which the Minister of the Interior of Ukraine was mobilizing. See also Ukraine: Lavrov-Blinken telephone conversation tomorrow. Arrests in Kiev: "A foolish attempt to create unrest"

At a press conference near the scene, the head of the kyiv region police, Andriy Nebytov, said that apparently the wrecked aircraft “was flying at low altitude for a long period of time, reported “Ukrainska Pravda”. The aircraft then fell over the garden.

Dmitro Serbin, who was in his apartment when the helicopter went down, ran to help the children as soon as he saw the flames above the nursery.

“The children were crying, looking for their parents (…) their faces were cut, and covered in blood,” Serbin told AFP.

“We took a girl out, I wrapped her in a jacket, she had injuries on her face (…) she was not shaking or crying.” The girl was so disfigured that her father did not initially recognize her, Serbin said.

Who are the victims?

The initial balance, of 18 deaths, was reduced to 14 once the search tasks were completed.

One of the victims is Denis Monastirski, a lawyer by profession, who has been in the post of Interior Minister since July 2021.

Monastirski was a member of President Volodimir Zelenski’s party, was married with two children. “He was young, very creative, a good person (…) always proactive and supporting to defend the lives of our citizens,” said the mayor of kyiv about the minister.

Among the fatalities of the tragedy on Wednesday there is also a child, according to emergency services. The minister’s deputy, Evgeni Yenin, and the Secretary of State for the Interior Yuri Lubkovich also died.

In addition to the fatalities, the tragedy caused 25 injuries, including 11 children.

They remove the damaged helicopter in Ukraine.

How did the community react to the event?

President Volodimir Zelensky called the accident a “terrible tragedy”. “The pain is indescribable,” Zelenski emphasized, adding that he had ordered an investigation into the causes of what happened.

The President of the European Council, Charles Michel, was one of the first to react. “We join Ukraine in grief after the tragic helicopter crash (…) Monastirski was a great friend of the EU,” the official tweeted.

In turn, the German Minister of the Interior, Nancy Faeser, offered kyiv help to investigate the causes of the accident. There were also condolences from France, Germany, the United Kingdom and the United States.

We join Ukraine in grief after the tragic helicopter crash

Russia did not say anything about the tragedy and kept up its pressure, both on the eastern front, where his army is trying to advance, and in the form of statements.

Russian President Vladimir Putin assured this Wednesday that he has “no doubts” about his country’s victory in the offensive against Ukraine.

The president reiterated that, according to him, Russia is facing a “neo-Nazi regime” in

Ukraine, and affirmed that it will continue to “help” the population of the separatist east of

Ukraine. “Victory will be ours,” Vladimir Putin assured.

What hypotheses are handled?

for now the Ukrainian authorities did not point to a possible Russian involvement, and opened an investigation to clarify the circumstances.

The police chief called on witnesses to provide information.

“Please contact the National Police through 102 or local police officers. We will safely go to where you are and record everything you see. This is very important for a thorough and objective investigation.” , declared when addressing all the people who may have observed the flight of the helicopter.

Rescue work in the accident area.

He added that “it is too early to draw conclusions” and noted that criminal proceedings have already begun and investigators from the Security Service of

Ukraine (SBU), the National Police and the State Bureau of Investigation are working.

“I can say one thing: there will be a lot of investigative work to clarify all the circumstances,” he said. He stressed that it will only be possible to talk about the causes of the helicopter accident after the pertinent expert examinations.

According to the statements of a witness to the “Suspilne” chain, collected by Unian, “the helicopter was spinning, burning” and flew in a certain direction.

“I understand that you chose the small building, because there is a building with two floors, and here, with ten,” he said when trying to explain the reason why the device took that direction.

ANGIE RUIZ

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

*With information from AFP and EFE