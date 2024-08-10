The experts working on the rescue of the bodies of the More than 60 victims of the plane crash that occurred on Friday in the Brazilian state of São Paulo The first two were identified this Saturday, still at the scene of the tragedy, despite the fact that the remains were charred.

One of the first two victims identified by fingerprint examination is the pilot of the plane, Danilo Santos Romano, 35 years old, who had been working for the airline Voepass since 2022.

The crashed aircraft, manufactured by Franco-Italian company ATR, was travelling from Cascavel, in the state of Paraná (south), to Guarulhos International Airport in Sao Paulo.

Victims of the crashed flight in Brazil. Photo:Capture:

According to flight tracking site Flight Radar 24, the plane flew for nearly an hour at 17,000 feet (5,180 meters) until at 1:21 p.m. local time it began to lose altitude and in just one minute it plummeted to 4,100 feet (1,250 meters).

The Brazilian Air Force reported that The aircraft lost contact with radar at 13:22 local time. Brazil’s Aeronautical Accident Prevention and Investigation Center (Cenipa) has opened an investigation to determine the cause of the accident.

Who was the pilot of the crashed plane?

The captain of Voepass flight 2283, Danilo Santos Romano, was 35 years old and had more than ten years of experience in aviation, according to information from the Brazilian news portal g1.

The pilot graduated in civil aviation from Anhembi Morumbi University in 2010 and began his career as an A320 co-pilot at Avianca.

After three years in the role, he was promoted to co-pilot on the A330, which serves international routes. He then went abroad and worked for Air Astana, a Kazakhstan airline.

He had been with Voepass for one year and ten months. He joined as co-pilot and was promoted to commander in July of last year. In June, he completed a postgraduate course in flight safety management at Unyleya College.

According to g1, his colleagues described him as an excellent aviator and capable of solving unexpected problems.

“His colleagues describe him as someone who stood out for his ability to solve unexpected problems and for always being willing to help his colleagues. An excellent aviator, an excellent human being, very professional and fulfilling his obligations. He was always smiling and willing to help,” the website said.

At his side, as co-pilot, was Humberto de Campos Alencar e Silva, 61, who previously worked for the airline Azul.

The crew also included flight attendant Débora Soper Ávila, 28 years old. Originally from Rio Grande do Sul, Débora had been with Voepass for 18 months and had also worked for Avianca. And Rubia Silva de Lima, 41 years old.

According to the spokesman for the São Paulo Fire Department, Captain Michael Cristo, the bodies are difficult to identify because they were burned.

Aerial view of the remains of a plane that crashed with 61 people on board in Brazil. Photo:AFP

“As we identify a possible body in the wreckage, the experts enter the scene and collect as much evidence as possible to facilitate identification, from physical characteristics, the objects they were carrying and their location on the aircraft,” he explained.

The spokesman said that All the bodies were found sitting in the seats they occupied on the aircraft, and none had been thrown out of the aircraft or into the corridors, which could facilitate identification.

He added that the removal of the bodies could take a while because firefighters have to carefully remove parts of the fuselage, some with the help of cranes, in order to advance inside the aircraft to each row of seats.

Rescue work at the accident site in Brazil. Photo:AFP

Around 250 firefighters, rescuers, experts, police officers and investigators are working on the rescue efforts. Residents of the Recanto Florido condominium in the city of Vinhedo, where the plane crashed, have not been able to return to normal.

According to the National Civil Aviation Agency, the aircraft, which had been flying since 2010, complied with all current regulations and the crew had all valid certificates.

Voepass’s chief operating officer, Marcel Moura, said the plane had undergone “routine maintenance” the night before the crash and was “not experiencing any technical problems.”

*With Efe and O GLOBO (GDA)