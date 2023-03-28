Nashville (Tennessee) Police confirmed that the person indicated as the alleged perpetrator of a shooting at the Covenant School, in which three children and three adults died, is a 28-year-old woman, who was identified as audrey hale.

According to the authorities, the attacker was killed at the scene by police officers. In total, seven people died.

“It’s highly unusual to have a female shooter.” @PierreTABC on the #Nashville school shooting circumstances, with fmr. FBI agent Brad Garrett on where the investigation goes from here: “The key is to pull together what they know about her…how did she get there?” pic.twitter.com/Osq8QYTyDh —ABC News Live (@ABCNewsLive) March 27, 2023

In a press conference, the Nashville police chief, John Drake, specified, according to preliminary information, that the attacker, a white race and a resident of Nashville, could have been a student at the school where the attack took place in the past. stroke.

In fact, Police reported that Hale had a detailed map of the school’s facilities, as well as a manifest that he carried along with his weapons.

The security forces searched the home of the young woman, killed by the police, and found a map “with the accesses” to the facilities, said police chief John Drake.

“We have a manifesto, we have some writing that we’re looking at” and “a blueprint” for “how this was all going to happen,” he said.

Everything seems to indicate that the woman entered the school through one of the side doors, armed with two assault rifles and a pistol. The agents went to the place at 10:30 am after an emergency call.

Nashville Police spokesman Don Aaron said at a previous press conference that the police response was “quick” and that, after accessing the first floor of the school, the officers heard shots coming from the second floor and decided to go up.

There they met the attacker who was shooting and two officers opened fire on her. Aaron explained that on a normal day there are usually about 209 students in that educational center, which has more than 40 workers.

The incident occurred on Monday morning. Photo: Twitter: @MNPDNashville

The school where the attack took place is a private center that serves students from preschool to sixth gradethat is, about 11 years, according to its website.

According to The New York Times, women perpetrators of mass shootings in the United States are “extremely rare” according to the Violence Projectan organization that collects national data on mass shootings.

That newspaper assures that after reviewing 172 mass shootings, which according to the laws are defined as attacks that leave four or more victims, only four of them had female aggressors. In addition, in two of those four episodes, the attackers had acted in the company of a man.

