The brutal murder of the teacher Samuel Paty in Conflans-Sainte-Honorine, a Paris suburb, shakes France. The history teacher was murdered on Friday morning by a man with Russian-Chechen roots. Shortly afterwards, the alleged perpetrator was shot by the police.

The 18-year-old man bragged about this on Twitter shortly after the fact. He published a photo of the teacher on the news platform and said that this was revenge on him “who dared to humiliate Mohammed”.

He described the French President Emmanuel Macron as “the leader of the infidels”. The perpetrator’s Twitter account was then quickly blocked. Macron called the act an “Islamist act of terrorism”. What is known about the attack so far:

Why did the history teacher’s lessons cause a stir?

At the beginning of October, Samuel Paty showed caricatures of Mohammed in his class to discuss freedom of expression and belief with his students. The occasion was the repeated publication of the caricatures in the satirical magazine “Charlie Hebdo”.

He left it up to the Muslim students whether they wanted to look at the pictures or not. For some Muslims, any depiction of the Prophet Mohammed is blasphemy.

How did you react to the lesson?

The father of a schoolgirl had massively mobilized online against the history teacher; Among other things, he complained that the students were shown nude caricatures of the Prophet Mohammed. He also published the address of the school. As a result, the school and the teacher were threatened.

The French interior minister Gérald Darmanin told the radio station “Europe 1” on Monday that the teacher had been the victim of a fatwa – a religious legal opinion – issued by the father of a schoolgirl and a well-known militant Islamist. Both would have advocated the dismissal of the teacher.

Is there a connection between the father and the perpetrator?

Both the father and the well-known militant Islamist are in police custody. The prosecution did not establish a connection between the father and the alleged perpetrator.

Government spokesman Gabriel Attal told the broadcaster BFM TV that those who participated in this public lynching would also bear a responsibility. “I am not the judicial system, I am not the police, an investigation is underway, these people are in police custody, but we need an absolutely exemplary answer to this question.”

What is known about the alleged perpetrator?

The attacker had not previously been recorded in connection with radicalization in France. However, he was known to the police for criminal offenses, for which he was not convicted, as the prosecutor announced on Saturday.

The public prosecutor’s office did not provide any information on whether the alleged perpetrator, who lived in Evreux, had himself been a student at the teacher’s school. After the fact he is said to have shouted “Allahu Akbar” (God is great).

Which other people is being investigated?

By Sunday morning, eleven people had been arrested in connection with the case, including the alleged perpetrator’s parents, grandfather and younger brother, and the two men alleged to have issued a fatwa against the teacher.

According to the Interior Minister, around 80 complaints have been received against the spread of hatred on the Internet. Including messages that would have glorified the brutal murder of the teacher. In this connection there were also arrests.

According to the newspaper “Le Monde”, a 15-year-old schoolboy who may have accepted money from the attacker was also arrested. The alleged perpetrator is said to have approached students with two knives and an airsoft handgun in front of the school building on Friday morning and offered them several hundred euros in cash in exchange for information.

Are there any safety precautions in place at the school?

After the threats against the teacher and the school, no protective measures were taken, which was clearly criticized in France.

Macron announced after the fact that he would take stronger action against radicalization and monitor radical Islamist propaganda on the Internet more intensively. School security is also to be improved. On Sunday evening, a defense council chaired by Macron met with several ministers and anti-terrorist prosecutor Jean-François Ricard.

“Every teacher in France needs support when they find themselves in such a situation,” said Education Minister Jean-Michel Blanquer.

How do you proceed now?

Since the murder, the authorities have carried out numerous police operations against Islamists. According to the interior minister, the operations would be directed against “dozens of people” from the radicalized milieu. The operations are to be continued in the coming days.

As reported by Reuters, citing insiders, France is preparing to expel 231 suspected extremists. Accordingly, Interior Minister Darmanin asked the local authorities to order the expulsions. This was done on Sunday from police union circles.

President Emmanuel Macron (r) and Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin visited the Paris suburb of Conflans-Sainte-Honorin on Friday. Photo: Abdulmonam Eassa / Pool via REUTERS

180 of the 231 people are currently in prison. The remaining 51 should be arrested in the next few hours. There is no official confirmation.

In addition, according to the Interior Minister, some associations are to be dissolved, including the Collective Against Islamophobia in France (CCIF) and BarakaCity. The financial flows of some Islamist associations are also to be monitored more closely.

How do people in France react to the crime?

Tens of thousands of people gathered in Paris and other cities on Sunday Rallies for freedom of expression. In France’s capital, thousands of people gathered on the Place de la Republique.

Their signs said, for example, “No to totalitarian thinking” and “Je suis Samuel”. Parties, associations and unions had called for the rallies. (with dpa, Reuters, AFP, KNA)