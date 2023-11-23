In the last few hours, the World Health Organization (WHO) requested detailed information from China about a new virus that is circulating in the country and that mainly affects children.

The health authorities of said country reported a recent growth in respiratory diseases, which is why they increased preventive measures.

Initially, this virus was attributed to the lifting of preventive measures against covid-19. Well this would have increased the circulation of pathogens as has occurred with other respiratory diseases.

According to an official from the National Health Commission cited by the official Xinhua agency, measures have been taken to “improve the capacity to diagnose and treat common respiratory infections in community health centers and hospitals.”

Does this new virus have anything to do with Covid-19?

The WHO has asked China to circulate the most well-known pathogens, including flu, RSV (respiratory syncytial virus), ‘Mycoplasma pneumoniae’ and SARS-CoV-2. Well, in the face of the recent outbreak, we want to prevent cases from multiplying.

“This report suggests a widespread outbreak of an undiagnosed respiratory illness… It is unclear when this outbreak began, as it would be unusual for so many children to be affected so quickly,” the ProMed report reads.

What are the symptoms of this virus?

Although ProMed needs more data to be sure what this new virus is, experts suggest that it may be Mycoplasma pneumoniaealso know as “walking pneumonia”a virus that has already circulated in the United Kingdom and the United States.

Symptoms include a sore throat, fatigue, and a persistent cough that lasts several weeks or months.

