The incidence of coronavirus in Russia has increased sharply. The increase was 48 percent, the operational headquarters reported. From September 11 to September 17, 1,973 people were hospitalized in the country, 590 of them in Moscow. Against this background, a reserve Covid hospital was again deployed in the capital, mandatory wearing of masks was returned to the Government House, and scientists predict that the country will face a new peak – it will occur in October or November.

What is happening with the incidence rate in Moscow?

The fact that the reserve hospital in Moscow Sokolniki was again being prepared to receive patients became known on the morning of September 19. The Moscow Department of Health told Lente.ru that work had resumed as planned, and did not link this with the increase in the incidence rate. They noted that this is standard practice for the fall season.

Meanwhile, the mask regime was reintroduced at the Government House. As explained in the Cabinet of Ministers, the measures are being taken due to the usual increase in the incidence of ARVI, influenza and COVID-19 in the fall. The government believes that such restrictions will help maintain a favorable epidemiological situation.

According to sources RBC, in the Government House, in addition to the return of masks, will reduce the number of visitors and personal contacts between employees. In addition, it is recommended to reduce business trips both abroad and in Russia.

The Kremlin has not yet introduced a mask regime, said Russian Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov. He recalled that the incidence has a certain seasonality, and allowed an increase in the number of infected people.

A new variant of coronavirus has appeared on the European continent – “pyrola”, which is causing an increase in the incidence rate, said Georgy Vikulov, director of the Research Center for the Prevention and Treatment of Viral Infections.

According to him, in Russia this may coincide with the arrival of influenza and other respiratory viral infections, as well as with the circulation of a subvariant of the omicron strain “eris”, which became known on August 10. Thus, a triple epidemic is possible in the country. Vikulov recommended getting vaccinated against the flu and using personal protective equipment in crowded places.

See also India: how a tourist attraction became a death trap? This year, the actual development of a tridemic is predicted. When three major viruses will circulate: new omicron subtypes, influenza viruses and rhinosyncytial virus. They can attack people at the same time – both adults and children Georgy Vikulovimmunologist

Rospotrebnadzor warned Russians that the new variant of the coronavirus, “pirola,” has additional mutations and is more contagious compared to the previously discovered variant of the omicron strain. They added that vaccines developed for the omicron strain are effective in reducing the severity of the disease.

“Pirola” could have a negative and extremely serious impact on the epidemiological process if it turns out that this variant is not only more contagious, but also more lethal than previous versions, says immunologist Nikolai Kryuchkov.

When is the peak incidence of COVID-19 expected?

A new peak in coronavirus incidence will occur in November, says immunologist Nikolai Kryuchkov. According to him, an increase in infections has been observed since the end of August and the beginning of September, while a clear surge in incidence may occur in early October, and it will reach its maximum rise in November. In December the wave will begin to decline.

The autumn rise in incidence is also due to the fact that the coronavirus has not gone away and remains in the human population, explained the scientific director of the Research Institute of Vaccines and Serums named after I.I. Mechnikov Vitaly Zverev.

According to him, all respiratory diseases become more active in the autumn-winter period.

Will a universal mask regime be introduced?

The press service of Rospotrebnadzor reported that the country will not introduce restrictive measures without serious reasons. Nevertheless, the department noted that in different institutions “restrictions of a local nature and for a certain period may be introduced.”

Rospotrebnadzor urged Russians to use antiseptics to reduce the risk of seasonal diseases.

Epidemiologist Vadim Pokrovsky, in turn, recommended that people with chronic diseases over 65 years of age wear masks in public places.