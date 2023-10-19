In the village of Kryukovo near Moscow, the son and mother-in-law of Stas Namin were found murdered

Law enforcement officers found the son and mother-in-law of the founder of the groups “Gorky Park” and “Flowers” ​​Stas Namin with multiple stab wounds in a cottage near Moscow. This is reported by Telegram-Shot channel.

According to the channel, everything happened on the evening of October 18 in the village of Kryukovo, Istrinsky district. Police officers who arrived at the scene found multiple stab wounds on the body of 30-year-old Artem Mikoyan, and on the body of 85-year-old Praskovya Tkachenko – a mark from an ax blow in the chest area.

Photo: Maria Grigorieva / Lenta.ru

His eldest son was suspected of reprisals against Stas Namin’s relatives

Stas Namin’s second son, 39-year-old Roman, was detained on suspicion of murder. He is already being interrogated by law enforcement officers and also being tested for drug use. At the same time, Roman himself called the police to the crime scene.

Roman and Artem are the sons of Galina, Stas Namin’s third wife. Artem is the musician’s own son, born in 1993. Roman is Galina’s son from a previous relationship, who was adopted by Stas Namin. Their marriage to Galina broke up in 2015.

I just did found out about this, this is a terrible tragedy! Roma was never my son, he is the son of my ex-wife Galina from her first marriage. He has always been a scumbag and a vile person. I haven't communicated with him for many years, as he has always been unworthy and low. He was never my relative Stas Naminmusician

The investigation is studying two versions of the massacre of the family of Stas Namin

Investigators are considering two versions of the massacre of the son and mother-in-law of the founder of Gorky Park, Stas Namin. One of the reasons could be a conflict between relatives over the sale of the house.

According to Telegram– channel “112”, during an argument, Roman Mikoyan attacked his grandmother and then called his brother. Artem, who arrived at the scene, continued the conflict with the suspect, and he again grabbed the knife and struck him several times.

According to another version, Roman attacked his grandmother and brother when they asked him to stop using drugs and getting into fights. According to Telegram– Shot channel, the detainee himself named this reason during interrogation.

Investigators have opened a case of massacre against the family of Stas Namin

The Main Investigative Directorate of the Investigative Committee of Russia (ICR) for the Moscow region told Lenta.ru that a criminal case has been opened into the crime under paragraph “a” of Part 2 of Article 105 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. Currently, forensic experts are conducting an inspection of the cottage; they have already seized swabs of a brown substance, a knife, a hammer and items of clothing.

Photos and videos from the crime scene appeared online

Photos from the cottage where the crime was committed appeared online: the footage shows two rooms of the cottage and a restroom.

Photo: Moscow Region Prosecutor’s Office

Besides, Telegram-the Shot channel published a video from the scene of the massacre of Stas Namin’s son and mother-in-law. The footage shows an investigator inspecting the family’s cottage.

Why is Stas Namin considered a legendary musician?

Stas Namin is a Soviet and Russian musician with Armenian roots, composer and producer, artist and photographer, theater and film director. Namin is the creator and leader of the rock group “Flowers” ​​(1969). Author of many popular songs (“It’s too early to say goodbye”, “Summer evening”, “Jurmala”, “Nostalgia for the present”, “Light and joy”, “We wish you happiness” and others).

It was Namin who organized the first independent production center in the USSR, SNC, from which came many domestic rock and pop stars, the groups “Kalinov Most”, “Brigade S”, “Moral Code”, “Splin”, as well as the group created and produced by Namin in 1987 rock band “Gorky Park”.

Stas Namin Photo: Vitaly Bezrukikh / RIA Novosti

Namin is the organizer of the country’s first music festivals, including the International Music Festival of Peace at Luzhniki in 1989, Rock from the Kremlin in 1992, the One World series of festivals and others. Founder of the country’s first private enterprises: a concert agency, a design studio, a recording company, a radio station and a television company.

In the late 1980s, the Stas Namin Center was a cult place in Moscow, where one could meet the stars of world show business, including Arnold Schwarzenegger, Peter Gabriel, U-2, Annie Lennox, Pink Floyd, Robert De Niro, Quincy Jones and many others.