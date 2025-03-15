The National Police has confirmed this Friday that he works in the resolution of the kidnapping of a woman and her 19 -year -old son who would have taken place in the luxury house where they resided, located in the area of ​​El Salobre, in the south of Gran Canaria. The Government delegate in the Canary Islands, Anselmo Pestana, has declined to offer more details because “There are human lives at play”. The local press publishes that the alleged theft of more than half a ton of cocaine valued at 25 million euros would have triggered the kidnapping of José’s family, ‘the ship’, “The king of drugs in the south of Gran Canaria.” Meanwhile, the transfer of tourists characterizes the day in the urbanization where there is no police officer anymore.

What is brackish?

The brackish is A luxury urbanization with golf course In the town of San Bartolomé de Tirajana, in the south of Gran Canaria, in one of whose villas a woman and her 19 -year -old son were kidnapped. The alert voice was given by a relative, apparently, after not being able to contact the woman and fear that something would have happened to her at home, according to the newspaper The provincewhich adds that it is investigated if there was a robbery that triggered the illegal retention of the victims.

The house of the victims of this kidnapping is the first of the entrance of the urbanization. The Villa with Terrace and Pool He looks empty and coexists with the daily activity of his neighbors, mainly foreigners. Neighbors who have stated to be “impacted” by the news and by the police deployment of yesterday. “We all knew that in that villa there was something strange” for years, said one of the owners for high -end vehicles that were parked next to the house and for the continuous reforms that were carried out.

The father’s business, the key

According to the first inquiries, two people entered the town. Police have confirmed that he tries to clarify, in addition, whether what happened is related to the business of the husband and father of the victims and whether or not there is any connection with alleged drug trafficking crimes.

Specialized police

To reinforce the work in this case, it has been displaced to Gran Canaria A group specialized in this type of situations from the Peninsulawhich has located the vehicle with which the captors were supposedly fled in white step, indicate local media. The same means indicate that the National Police has proceeded to control all the exits of the island, both by air and by sea, through a Cage operation.

What does the National Police say?

The Canary Islands Police Headquarters, after recognizing that there is an investigation, has pointed out that It will not offer any data And as soon as the conditions allow it to report on the circumstances of these facts.

Adjustment of drug accounts

The local Canarian press points out that several people, Apparently specialized foreign hitmenthey could have accessed family home and would have taken the woman and the young man against her will. This alleged kidnapping could be related to An adjustment of accounts between groups linked to drug trafficking against the couple and father of the disappeared.

“There are lives at stake”

The Government delegate in the Canary Islands, Anselmo Pestana, has also confirmed this Friday the kidnapping of a woman and her son, although he has declined to offer more details because “there are human lives at play.”

Pestana has declared: “Any citizen will understand that any indication or track that he can give in a press conference such as this can lead to endanger those people. “ “And I’m not going to do it.” In addition, he has assured that he “fully” trusts “in” the performance of professionals, of those who know about this, those who already have experience and surely we will have a good performance by them. “

More than half a ton of cocaine “dump”

The newspaper The province It also ensures that the alleged theft of more than half a ton of cocaine (600 kg), valued at 25 million euros, would have triggered kidnapping of Joseph’s woman and son, ‘the ship’, which he calls “the king of drugs in the south of Gran Canaria”.

Apparently the owners of the cargo, who would have entered containers through the port of Las Palmas, accused the band of José, ‘The ship’, of being allegedly those responsible for the “Disappearance” from the stash. It is what in police slang is known as “turnaround”, theft of drugs to a rival organization and is what is currently considered as the main hypothesis of the cause of kidnapping.

Who is José, ‘The ship’?

José ‘The ship’ is the couple and father of the two kidnapped and according to local media is A known person at nightespecially in the southern part of Gran Canaria. According to Onda Cero, their usual customers “are wealthy people and that leisure atmosphere.” They would call him José ‘El del Ship’, alluding to the Las Palmas de Gran Canaria War Board neighborhood.