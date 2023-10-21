Tel Aviv, Israel – There are at least 210 of them and they are still in the power of the Islamist group, according to the Israeli Army, which estimates that the number is higher. Among them there are people of 22 nationalities, and dozens of minors and the elderly. Their relatives, along with those of the 100 or 200 missing persons to be investigated, have organized to pressure the Netanyahu Government and other international actors to recover their loved ones. A work that would be frustrated by an imminent entry of Israel into Gaza.

Their faces, mostly jovial photographs, are everywhere. On walls, newspaper covers, social networks, marquees, and on an improvised altar on Kaplan Street in Tel Aviv, once a point of protests against judicial reform and against the Government of Benjamin Netanyahu. Before him, Israelis stop, stare, and, in some cases, silently begin to cry.

“I can’t even speak. I don’t have kidnapped relatives, but…” one of these visitors comments through tears.

Although today the leaves are crestfallen and wet from the rain, they all maintain the legend “bring them back”. It is the request of family and friends of more than 200 hostages captured by the Islamist group Hamasduring its brutal attack by land, sea and air in southern Israel on Saturday, October 7, in which it killed at least 1,400 people, with massacres in communities such as Be’eri, Kfar Aza or the Negev desert.

A man looks at the posters of people kidnapped by Hamas, pasted on the wall of the Israeli Defense Ministry headquarters, in Tel Aviv, on October 15, 2023. © Federico Cué Barberena / France 24

Israel, 15 days of war later, has raised the number of kidnapped people to 210, a figure that excludes Natalie and Judith Raanan, an American mother and daughter, the first released by Hamas for “humanitarian reasons” thanks to the mediation of Egypt and Qatar.

However, to put it into perspective, this figure is not definitive, since the Israeli Army is still investigating the whereabouts of between 100 and 200 people, of whom it does not know if they have been kidnapped by the Palestinian militias of Hamas and Islamic Jihad or if they have still died. unidentified, not to mention that he has not specified whether all the hostages would be alive.

A priori, the majority “are alive”, although an Israeli military spokesman even indicated that the group also took bodies of some of its victims to the Strip, but citizens cling to any hope, especially in relation to the 30 kidnapped who are under 16 years of age, and the 10 and 20 who are over 60.

Israeli and other nationality hostages under bombs

“She looks terrified and in a lot of pain. I can see that she is saying what she has been told to say, and I can see that she is stable, and that she needs medical attention (…). I didn’t know if she was alive or dead. “I ask the world to bring my baby back to me. She just went to a party.”

The words of Keren Sherf Shem, mother of young Mia, 21 years oldkidnapped at the ‘Tribe of Nova’ electronics festival, echo with pain in the press conference about the first proof of life provided by Hamas, a video that, at least in part, was recorded six days before its exhibition on the 17th. October.

Keren, mother of Mia Schem, and representatives of the families of kidnapped and missing people held by Hamas in Gaza hold a press conference in Tel Aviv, Israel, on October 17, 2023. © Ohad Zwigenberg / AP

The French-Israeli Mia, like Natalie and Judith, represents those detainees of 22 nationalities who, in some way, have “internationalized” this crisis, as well as the campaigns to pressure for their release. The United States and the European Union try every day to persuade Israel to postpone its imminent land entry into Gaza and give time to diplomatic negotiations, although the Israeli Government and Army are convinced of their plans with which they argue “to eliminate from the face of the Earth to Hamas.”

At the same time, a spokesman for Hamas’s political bureau has made it clear that They do not intend to release more hostages until the indiscriminate Israeli bombings and attacks stop in the Strip – which is under total siege and blockade by Israel – and added that Israel would have killed 22 hostages as a result of its bombs.

In the midst of diplomatic bidding and war plans are the family and friends of the hostages, who hope that their loved ones return safely. The initial shock is over and with the aim of unifying efforts and messages today They remain united in the ‘Forum of families of hostages and missing persons’which even has a makeshift headquarters in Tel Aviv.

Families organize to demand his release

This platform brings together – in addition to the relatives of the missing – security experts, legal advisors, communication specialists and multiple volunteers. Together they try to provide support to relatives in different areas and “increase efforts and international support to help save the hostages taken by Hamas.”

Along these lines, the organization has launched public campaigns and online messages not only in Israel, but also in other countries to avoid its greatest fear, which is that the names of the hostages will be lost in the midst of the terrible Israeli offensive. in Gaza. This is how they have achieved meetings with the leaders Joe Biden and Emmanuel Macron, of the United States and France, or the president of the International Committee of the Red Cross, Mirjana Spoljaric.

However, the least support, in his eyes, comes from the Israeli Government. If we look back, the prime minister received the families nine days after the surprise Hamas attack, while the head of the government unit for hostages and missing persons, Gal Hirsch, did not meet with them until October 19.

During the meeting, the family members presented their demands: the return of all the kidnapped people, the creation of a humanitarian corridor to bring them medicine and improve communication between the Government and relatives.

Government officials have decided to provoke the families of those kidnapped and disappeared and poke a finger in the eye of those who have not slept or breathed in recent days.

Hours later, they exploded with rage when they learned from the media that Israel had accepted a first entry of international humanitarian aid into Gaza. Although it is a pact limited to the south of the enclave, which requires Israeli authorization with proof of what is introduced at the Rafah crossing and with the condition that the aid does not reach the hands of Hamas, the relatives called it “terrible decision” because it did not include, for example, the condition that assistance be given to the hostages.

“Instead of working to regain the trust broken that damned Saturday, government officials have decided to provoke the families of those kidnapped and disappeared and poke a finger in the eye of those who have not slept or breathed in recent days,” they denounced through a statement from the ‘Forum’.

Protest in front of the Ministry of Defense until the hostages return

But even before this, some relatives of hostages and missing people had started a protest against Netanyahu’s war government. Avichai Brodetza 42-year-old man who has his wife and three children kidnapped in Gaza, set up shop in the early hours of October 14 in front of the headquarters of the Israeli Ministry of Defense and He promises to stay there until his relatives are released..

This gesture brought together hundreds throughout the day, both family members and friends of the kidnapped people and citizens who came to support him and also to demand more concrete actions from the Executive to Netanyahu’s resignation.

A man holds a sign calling for the release of Liri Albag, an 18-year-old Israeli girl who was kidnapped by Hamas during the mass assault on October 7, 2023. © Federico Cué Barberena / France 24

Since then, That camp has continued, sometimes with dozens, other times with hundreds of people. While the Israeli phases of the war are decided ahead, they want those making the decisions to take into account the well-being of the hostages. Hence the tents, the signs and the multiple posters with the faces of the hostages that paper one of the exterior walls of the building.

One of the attendees holds a banner with the photo of Liri Albag and he introduces himself as a friend of the brother of the 18-year-old girl who was kidnapped while performing observer duties at a military base in southern Israel. He claims that several of Liri’s colleagues were murdered by Hamas militiamen. Her family learned from videos that she had been taken to the Strip, but they do not know how she is doing.

Among the protesters there are some who dare to challenge the apparent consensus of Israeli society: They are calling for the war to stop and for those they consider responsible for not preventing Hamas’ deadly assault to resign.

One of them is Nachliel Shiloh, who feels they lost “the war on the first day, so we need to determine responsibility, apologize and go home.” Although he calls for Netanyahu’s resignation, he charges against the Army officers who “completely failed us” and claims to be “very ashamed of the Israeli forces.”

“All the officers are disconnected from the people and want to continue as if nothing had happened. We believe that the Government should take responsibility for what happened, quit their jobs and stop the war. We want everything necessary to be done to bring our families home, first and foremost. We can’t get any victory with what we’re doing now“, sentence.

A woman holds a sign reading ‘Bibi go home’, calling for the resignation of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, during a protest outside the headquarters of the Israeli Ministry of Defense, in Tel Aviv, on October 15, 2023. © Federico Cué Barberena / France 24

Around him, many agree, with banners that read “‘Bibi’, go home” (in reference to Netanyahu) or that propose exchanging the prime minister for the hostages. But these protesters are not exempt from attacks by pedestrians or motorists who accuse them of organizing a protest in the middle of a war. A scene that is sometimes completed with screams, struggles, honking and even spitting.

Images of division that contrast with what is surely a common objective: requesting the return of the hostages, safe and sound.