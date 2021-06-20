In the middle of the America Cup, one of their teams called to be protagonists is in a very delicate moment, because according to various reports from South America, the Chilean team could be about to lose their coach, Martin Lasarte.
This is due to the latest indiscipline that some of its stars have starred in, among which the Inter Milan midfielder stands out. Arturo vidal.
So far, the latest information circulating from sources close to the Andean team refers to the participation of at least six footballers in a meeting with people outside the team inside the concentration hotel, the Grand Hotel Odara.
Although so far everything remains a rumor and there has been no official statement, the tension in the Chilean team could be at its peak, since the act of indiscipline would be in the final phase of its investigation by the federation and the official statement could be about to be published.
The players involved in the meeting, prohibited by the health protocols and privacy of the national team, would be Jean Meneses, Arturo Vidal, Gary Medel, Pablo Galdames, Pablo Aranguiz and Eduardo Vargas, according to information published by Brand Diary.
This event prior to the match against Uruguay would cause the resignation of the Uruguayan coach, Martin LasarteAccording to the Chilean press, although the reasons that would guide his departure have not been informed, but they would involve a dispute within the team.
This would be the culmination of another act of indiscipline that the Chilean team experienced, since before the match against Bolivia, the Conmebol reported a sanction against Gary Medel and Arturo Vidal for 30 thousand dollars, product of the entrance of a hairdresser to the concentration.
