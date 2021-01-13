Famous traveler Fedor Konyukhov undergoing treatment in one of the hospitals in Moscow. The reason for his hospitalization was pneumonia, according to Moskovsky Komsomolets. At the same time, the test for coronavirus gave a negative result.

What happened to Fyodor Konyukhov?

Fyodor Konyukhov was taken to a hospital in the south-east of Moscow on Monday, January 11. He felt unwell earlier this month after returning from Mexico. There, at the end of December, 69-year-old Konyukhov climbed the peak of Orizaba (5,636 m), which is the highest volcano in North America.

Due to the fact that Konyukhov had a cough that did not go away in any way, he turned to doctors. Doctors recorded mild pneumonia in the traveler. According to MK, hospitalization is associated not with the severity of the disease, but with the age of the man. According to relatives of Fyodor Konyukhov, in the hospital he reads books and undergoes prescribed procedures. He can be discharged in the next two to three days.

How does Fedor Konyukhov feel?

Fedor Konyukhov feels fine, his son told Ren TV Oscar. “He is officially diagnosed with pneumonia. He is undergoing a comprehensive examination. The test (for COVID-19) was negative. It’s okay. He has been under examination for three days already. They will be discharged in a couple of days, ”explained Konyukhov’s son. In his opinion, a recent trip to Mexico could have influenced his father’s condition. “Time difference, belt. Due to the long flight. There is nothing critical, ”says Oskar Konyukhov.

The fact that nothing threatens the health of the famous Russian traveler was also told by the head of his expeditionary headquarters Sergey Sergeev… “The weather was bad, windy. But Fyodor Konyukhov is flint. Therefore, to say that he felt bad, coughed, this is a kindergarten. Fyodor Konyukhov lived, is alive and will outlive us all. Therefore, his health is good. He himself is all like a muscle, everything is in perfect order, “he said on the air of the Komsomolskaya Pravda radio.