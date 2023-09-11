The health conditions of the former head of the Sicilian Cosa Nostra mafia, Matteo Messina Denaroin prison since last January, have worsened in recent hours due to a worsening of the colon cancer he suffers from.

(Read here: Matteo Messina, the Cosa Nostra boss who fled from justice for 30 years) The 61-year-old gangster was arrested on January 16 after three decades on the run and is currently serving a life sentence in a strict solitary confinement regime in the L’Aquila prison (center).

was successful, his health conditions are in “continual worsening” due to cancer, according to the media. Messina Denaro is guarded by a security contingent during his convalescence.

The gangster was the most wanted criminal in Italy since 1993 for his multiple crimes and attacks until last January 16 when he was arrested in the Sicilian capital, Palermo, precisely when he arrived at the hospital under a false identity to be treated for cancer.

Capture of the boss of bosses of the Sicilian Cosa Nostra mafia, Matteo Messina Denaro.

After his arrest, it was learned that he had hidden in the town of Campobello di Mazzara, near his hometown, Castelvetrano, and that he also led a more or less normal life, as attested by the restaurant and supermarket receipts found in his lair. .

Likewise, the network of alleged collaborators who had covered up for him in Sicily was also discovered: from his sister Rosalía, to his driver Giovanni Luppino, to his personal doctor, Alfonso Tumbarello, or the Bonafede family, who had lent him their last name.

