A gigantic container ship, the “Ever Given”, ran aground Tuesday night in the Suez Canal, in Egypt, during a sandstorm and blocked one of the busiest waterways in the world.

Days later, a huge operation with cranes and ships from different countries tries to remove mountains of sand to be able to refloat the freighter, and doubts are growing about when this key step for international trade can be released.

At the moment, there are more questions than answers about this blockade, which has already led several other ships to change their route and take alternative routes despite much greater costs and times.

The head of the Suez Canal Authority, Admiral Osama Rabie, said this Saturday at his first press conference that can’t tell when it will be unlocked this important seaway.

“It is difficult to say a time to solve the problem,” Rabie said at the Authority’s headquarters in the city of Ismailiya, on the banks of the Suez Canal.

The immense Ever Given measures like four soccer fields and has blocked the Suez Canal since Tuesday. Photo: EFE

But he was optimistic about the operation carried out by the 14 tugs that since Friday they have tried to drag the ship, 400 meters long, the length of four soccer fields. Although that will depend on whether the tide is favorable.

Step by step of the rescue

The dredgers have already completed the first step of the complex operation, which was to remove the sand around the bow of the Ever Given and excavate to increase the depth of the channel on the shore where it ran aground.

The second step is to drag the container ship out of the ground and reposition it.

In the event of unsuccessful attempts to move the ship with all its cargo, part of the 18,300 containers it transports would be unloaded to lighten it, Rabie pointed out.

The head of the Suez Canal Authority, Osama Rabie, this Saturday at a press conference about the stranded ship. Photo: AFP

“I wish not to arrive at this option, which would consist of sending empty ships and lowering the containers one by one,” the admiral nonetheless admitted.

Unknowns about the causes of the incident

The head of the Managing Authority reconstructed the events, since the gigantic container ship entered the canal heading north on Tuesday at 7.30 in the morning, local time, and ran aground at kilometer 151 during a sandstorm.

Rabie stressed that this meteorological phenomenon is common in Egypt at this time of year, but bad weather “is not the main reason that the ship ran aground, but rather other reasons are added because behind these types of incidents there is usually a combination of factors “.

Pointed to a possible “technical or human failure”, but this cannot be confirmed until after the investigations are carried out.

v 1.5 Stranded freighter It is a container ship, blocking since Tuesday (05:40 GMT) the passage of the Suez Canal, which joins the Red Sea, to the south, with the Mediterranean, to the north. Source: Clarín Archive

Infographic: Clarion

He insisted on the large size of the ship, 400 meters long, although he pointed out that it is not the first time that such a large ship has crossed the canal, which in its northern section was enlarged in 2015 precisely to allow the passage of these giant vessels. last generation.

The 400-meter-long, 220,000-ton ship veered off course amid strong gusts of sand.

The “Ever Given”, 59 meters wide and 60 meters high, with a Panamanian flag but operated by a Taiwanese company, sailed from the Chinese port of Yantián to Rotterdam, in the Netherlands. But it ran aground in the canal and blocked all navigation between the Mediterranean and the Red Sea in both directions.

According to Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement (BSM), the Singapore-based company in charge of the technical management of the ship, all 25 crew members are safe and there was no contamination or damage to the cargo of the ship, with a capacity of more than 20,000 containers.

The blockade of the Suez Canal by the stranded ship anchored more than 300 other ships attempting to cross that vital passage into Egypt. Photo: EFE

Why is that step vital

Through the Suez Canal it passes more than 10% of international maritime trade, according to experts.

Inaugurated in 1869, the canal has since undergone several phases of expansion and modernization to adapt to the evolution of maritime trade.

Its construction drastically reduced the distances between Asia and Europe: 6,000 km less between Singapore and Rotterdam, for example.

Almost 19,000 ships used the canal in 2020, according to the Canal authority, an average of 51.5 ships a day.

This Saturday, more than 300 ships were waiting in nearby waters to be able to cross the Suez Canal. But concern is growing because many carry loads of food that could spoil.

Thus, several ships have already changed their route to avoid the traffic jam and will surround the Cape of Good Hope, in Africa, given the possibility that the blockade will last several days.

Source: AFP, EFE and DPA

CB