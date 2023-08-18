On Thursday, August 17, the Jalisco State Prosecutor’s Office reported that it found charred human remains inside a farm in the town of Lagos de Moreno, which would match the anatomy of four of the five young people who had disappeared since last August 11. A case that has caused horror in the country, due to the dissemination of images that would reveal the cruelty with which they were detained and murdered and that recalls the previous disappearances of students that have shocked the nation in recent years.

A farm in La Troje, a small community a few kilometers from the center of Lagos de Moreno, was the place where the local authorities found “bone remains and four skulls with traces of calcination in their entirety,” according to a publication by the Public Prosecutor’s Office. Jalisco.

However, some relatives of the disappeared young people affirm that they “do not recognize” any of their children and that, according to their criteria, the remains found do not correspond to those of their relatives.

“They showed us the photos of the four charred bodies so that we could recognize them, but we did not recognize any of our children. One of the bodies had plaques from some injury, the ones they put when a bone is broken,” said Juan Martínez , father of one of the disappeared, in an interview with the local press.

However, the father of another of the young men indicated that the remains found could belong to his son and his companions, but indicated that he prefers to wait for the report from the authorities, while the investigators work to try to clarify the identities.

The State Prosecutor’s Office through the Special Prosecutor for Missing Persons #FEPD carries out acts of investigation to clarify the fact in which charred bone remains were located, apparently of four people, inside a building in Lagos de Moreno. – Jalisco State Prosecutor’s Office (@FiscaliaJal) August 17, 2023



The terrifying case of the five young people who disappeared in Lagos de Moreno has generated a widespread impact on Mexican society, especially since the dissemination of a heartless video. The images show who would be one of the disappeared killing the other detainees with stones and a machete, forced by an off-camera individual who allegedly belonged to a drug trafficking group.

In a interview with RFIsecurity analyst David Saucedo pointed out that the case “probably occurred in the context of forced recruitment during which they were forced to kill their own colleagues. In Mexico, we have known for a long time that the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel, in order to strengthen a kind of “wall” that it tries to build to prevent the Sinaloa Cartel from advancing towards its vast empire, it has been recruiting and hiring young people. Its purpose is to incorporate them into its network of hitmen. For this they have training centers where they force them to commit a heinous act.”

A kidnapping, a burnt-out car and some brutal images

According to his parents’ count, Dante Hernández, Jaime Adolfo Martínez, Diego Lara, Roberto Olmeda and Uriel Galvánfive childhood friends, between the ages of 19 and 22, met last Friday, August 11, at the viewpoint of their city, Lagos de Moreno- one of the communities in Jalisco most affected by violence and drug trafficking in the recent years – never to be seen again.

They would have met to go to the typical festivities of their community and although one of them, Diego, would have contacted his family at approximately 10:00 p.m. in a call in which he mentioned that he was “on his way back” to his home, he could not keep his word.

24 hours after their disappearance, the families of the young people went to express their dissatisfaction with what they considered the ineffectiveness of the local authorities, on the outskirts of the JFV Stadium. There they were attended by the municipal president, who extended the promise to investigate the case closely.

While the police forces began their search work, social networks exploded with the circulation of lurid images that would confirm the fateful end of the five friends.

Image of a house where five young people were killed in Lagos de Moreno, Jalisco State, Mexico, on August 17, 2023. © AFP / Ulises Ruiz

A photograph shows what would be the missing youths, while they were gagged, beaten and bleeding, but alive. In the image you can see the sadness and desperation in the eyes of the young people, who, according to the authorities, had been kidnapped in the vicinity of the viewpoint and transported to the neighboring municipality, Encarnación de Díaz.

In this section, a burning car was found with the charred corpse of a person, not yet identified, inside the trunk, so it is unknown if it would be the fifth member of the group of disappeared.

As if it were a macabre sequence, hours after the appearance of the photograph, a chilling video began to circulate showing the same location as the photo released. However, in it the kneeling and gagged youths are no longer found.

You can see the inert bodies of two of the five companions, while one of them seems to be forced to end the life of one of his friends with blows and stones, to later be supplied with a machete in order to end the crime. .

A kind of macabre game sponsored by heartless individuals off camera, who, according to the ‘watermark’ of the video released, would belong to drug trafficking, specifically the Sinaloa Cartel, since the images can read the text “PURO MZ”, which refers to Ismael ‘Mayo’ Zambada, leader of the mentioned group.

On Thursday, August 17, the Mexican press reported that the Jalisco Prosecutor’s Office secured the house where these images were recorded.

Insensitivity or “manipulation”?

The crime in Lagos de Moreno has caused consternation in all corners of Mexico, however, the controversy in this case is also transported to the National Palace.

On August 16, the Mexican president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, was harshly criticized for having responded “I don’t hear” to the questions of some journalists about the horrifying event, while they were at the morning conference that the president offers daily. AMLO was later accused of “having told a joke.”

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. © AFP – Presidency of Mexico

This supposed show of insensitivity was denied a day later by López Obrador, who in his same daily conference mentioned that what happened the previous morning “gave rise to a crude manipulation”, asserting at the same time that it would be a misunderstanding that the media ” sold” they would be using to tarnish their political image.

“Yesterday, as you know, at the end of the conference, when we had finished, they started shouting and I didn’t hear anything. So much so that that’s why I told that joke,” the Mexican president sentenced.

The head of state added that “there is progress” in the investigation of the crime.

Jalisco authorities confirmed that they are investigating the grisly video, although they also asked federal prosecutors to take up the case, since drug cartels appeared to be involved. López Obrador, for his part, affirmed that the decision corresponded to the federal attorney general.

Jalisco is already the Mexican state with the most disappeared, with approximately 14,078 reported cases, according to official figures.

But the search efforts, both by the families and the authorities, have been hampered by the growing internal violence that the territory is experiencing.

Five names would be added to the list of victims, who would have experienced a crime for which any qualifier would fall short given the indignation, fear and consternation that the images broadcast have caused in Mexican society.

