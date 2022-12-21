The moment was terrifying. The caravan headed by the Argentine National Team in the framework of the celebrations for the victory in the World Cup was advancing when two men threw themselves from a bridge over the Ricchieri highway, at the height of the Massacre, towards the bus that carried Lionel Messi’s team. While one of them managed to fall into the vehicle, another hit the asphalt.

The event occurred this afternoon, minutes before the bus – which had left the AFA premises in Ezeiza this morning – crossed the Ricchieri highway tollbooth towards the city of Buenos Aires. While the bus circulated surrounded by the custody of the Argentine Federal Police (PFA), thousands of people cheered the world championswhich had already advanced a distance of about 15 kilometers after four hours in the sun.

When the ‘albiceleste’ bus was advancing under a bridge on Olavarría street, between Villa Celina and Villa Madero, La Matanza district, two fans jumped into the vehicle.

In fact, without saying a word, the subjects passed the guardrails. Multiple witnesses captured the moment, in which players can clearly be seen yelling at the two men not to dive while gesturing with their hands. Thus, despite the team’s efforts, the fans jumped into the void.

(Keep reading: Photos: they are ‘Noe’ and ‘Milu’, the Argentines who showed their breasts in Qatar).

The first man to throw himself managed to fall into the bus where the players were traveling. The second, however, fell too late. The moving vehicle continued its path under the bridge and when the fan jumped he collided with a part of the bus to finally hit the asphalt of the Riccheri highway.

(Also read: Strong criticism of Salt Bae for being “confident” during the celebration in Argentina).

According to what LA NACION learned from sources of the Argentine Federal Police (PFA), the two men survived the fall despite injuries.

Once back at the AFA premises in Ezeiza, the champions said goodbye and concluded the group celebrations.

More news

Argentina: fan died after falling from a roof during the celebration

Video: the tremendous reception for Messi and the champions ended in riots

Argentina is not the only one celebrating: massive welcome to Morocco

The Nation (Argentina) GDA