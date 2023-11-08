Colonel Filiponenko’s car was blown up in Lugansk, he died on the spot

On the morning of November 8 in Lugansk, the car of a deputy of the People’s Council of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), the former head of the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) of the LPR and the former head of the People’s Police of the LPR, Colonel Mikhail Filiponenko, was blown up; he did not survive as a result of the incident.

A bomb in a Ford Expedition with Colonel Filiponenko went off at 09:00 local time on November 8 – the former head of the LPR People’s Militia received injuries incompatible with life.

An hour ago in Lugansk, our colleague, deputy of the People’s Council of the LPR, former head of the JCCC of the LPR, former head of the People’s Militia of the LPR, the man who stood at the origins of the creation of the people’s militia of the republic, Colonel Mikhail Yuryevich Filiponenko, tragically died in Lugansk See also A Broken Web: What Cyber ​​Threats Africa Faces and How Russia Can Help Yuri YurovMember of the LPR Parliament

The car was blown up near Filiponenko’s house, his son Ivan said. Eyewitnesses told RIA Newsthat after the explosion, passing drivers tried to help the wounded colonel.

The blown up car in which Mikhail Filiponenko was Photo: Telegram channel “RIA News”

They provided first aid to the victim, but he died on the spot. Military expert, retired lieutenant colonel Andrei Marochko confirmed RBC death of Filiponenko.

Former chief of staff of the People’s Militia of the LPR, my comrade in arms since 2014, Mikhail Filiponenko, was blown up in his own car. (…) Investigative and operational measures are currently being carried out Andrey Marochkoretired lieutenant colonel

The Investigative Committee opened a criminal case for a terrorist attack

An investigation has been launched under Articles 205 (“Terrorist Act”), 222.1 (“Illegal acquisition, transfer, storage, transportation, shipment or carrying of explosives or explosive devices”) and 223.1 (“Illegal production of explosives”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

The bomb was attached under the bottom of the colonel's car, where the driver's seat is located. The explosion occurred when Filiponenko's car drove away from his house onto Parashutnaya Street

Investigators and criminologists of the Investigative Committee of Russia (ICR) are inspecting the explosion site.

The footage shows an exploded car. She is being examined by criminologists and Investigative Committee investigators.

As part of the criminal investigation, an explosives examination has been ordered to determine the type of explosive device.

There was an attempt on the life of the ex-head of the LPR People’s Militia earlier

Colonel Filiponenko’s life was previously attempted in February 2022: then an improvised explosive device (IED) went off under his car near the building of the LPR representative office in the JCCC. The colonel and his driver were wounded.

Mikhail Filiponenko was born on June 20, 1975 in the city of Voroshilovgrad (now Lugansk) of the Ukrainian SSR. He began his career as a miner in the Mining Department No. 5 in Lugansk, then went to serve in the army. From 2004 to 2014, he was engaged in construction and headed the private enterprise Elit-Stroy.

Mikhail Filiponenko Photo: Vladimir Gerdo / TASS

In the same period, Filiponenko was elected as a deputy of the Leninsky District Council of Lugansk. In 2014, he went to serve in the People’s Militia of the LPR. In 2017, he was appointed acting head of the department. In September 2023, Filiponenko became a deputy of the People’s Council of the LPR of the first convocation from the LDPR party. His service was awarded by state and departmental awards of Russia, LPR and DPR.