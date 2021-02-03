Former contractor of the Vostochny cosmodrome Vitaly GinzburgArrested in absentia in Russia on embezzlement charges, he received temporary asylum in the Czech Republic for a period of one year. He left the place of preliminary detention in the republic and is at large. This was stated by TASS Ginzburg’s lawyer Marina Musilova…

In February 2019, Ginzburg was charged in absentia with economic crimes committed in 2016-2017. He is charged under three articles of the Criminal Code: “Misappropriation or embezzlement on an especially large scale” (part 4 of Art. 160), “Complete non-payment of wages over two months” (Part 2 of Art. 145.1) and “Evasion of taxes in on an especially large scale ”(part 2 of article 199). Law enforcement sources reported that Ginzburg caused damage to the state in the amount of more than 680 million rubles.

In March 2019, Vitaly Ginzburg was put on the international wanted list. In April of the same year, Czech law enforcement officers detained a businessman at the Prague international airport. Since that time, he was in pre-trial detention, participated in the examination of his case by the Czech authorities and was awaiting extradition to Russia.

The temporary protection provided by the Czech Ministry of Internal Affairs to Ginzburg for 12 months is of an international nature. After a year, the republic’s authorities may return to considering the issue of his extradition to the Russian Federation.

What is known about Vitaly Ginzburg?

According to data from open sources, Vitaly Veniaminovich Ginzburg was born on August 20, 1995 in the city of Zhitomir, Ukraine.

In 1976 he graduated from the Kiev Higher Military School with a degree in Engineer. He also graduated from the military academy and postgraduate studies.

1972 to 1992 served in various positions in the Armed Forces.

In 1992, Ginzburg became the head of the company “Economic Programs” (“EcoProg”), of which he was a co-founder. According to RBC, its share in the company’s charter capital is 40.5%.

The main activity of the company is the design and construction of utilities for water supply, sewerage and gas supply. According to the company’s website, its specialists also carry out work in the field of information technology, telecommunications and security systems. Ginzburg’s firm implemented complex projects of engineering and information infrastructure at many large facilities: in the business aviation center and the postal and cargo complex of the Vnukovo airport, in the Megasport ice sports palace, in the North-West tunnel of Moscow, in the headquarters of VTB Bank, in Research Institute of Emergency Pediatric Surgery and Traumatology, etc.

In January 2017, Ginzburg was accused of non-payment of wages (part 3 of Article 145.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation) to employees involved in contract work at the Vostochny cosmodrome. According to the investigation, about 200 employees did not receive salaries in January and February 2016 for a total of more than RUB 16.5 million.

A month later, in February 2018, the investigative department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs opened a criminal case under Part 4 of Art. 159.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (credit fraud) in relation to unidentified persons. According to Kommersant, 10 months later, Ginzburg became a defendant in the case. The charge was brought in absentia, as the businessman was allegedly in Germany undergoing medical treatment. He was put on the federal wanted list, and in September 2018 – on the international one. After that, the Tverskoy District Court of Moscow arrested Ginzburg in absentia.

According to the investigation, in April 2014, the Economic Programs company received a loan from VTB in the amount of half a billion rubles. Ginzburg, who was the personal guarantor for the loan, pledged to return the money in two years, but did not. As a result, he owed about 700 million rubles. The bank tried to collect the debt through the court: in April 2017, the Meshchansky District Court of Moscow ordered Ginzburg to return the principal amount of the debt and pay the penalty. However, according to the newspaper, the debt was never returned: the entrepreneur disappeared, and his company was declared bankrupt.

After Ginzburg ended up in a Prague prison, in Russia he was once again arrested in absentia, this time in connection with a large embezzlement case during the construction of the Vostochny cosmodrome, where the Economic Programs company acted as a contractor. The case under Part 4 of Art. 160 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation was investigated by the Main Military Investigation Department of the Investigative Committee of Russia.