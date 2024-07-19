Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/18/2024 – 21:59

The death of a 77-year-old man, found inside his home in Jardim Europa, in the west of São Paulo, is being investigated by the State Civil Police.

Carlos Alberto Felice was found last Tuesday, the 16th, already dead, with his hands and feet tied, and with injuries to his head. The house had been ransacked, a car in the garage was not found, but the gate showed no signs of having been forced open.

The case is being investigated as robbery by the State Department of Criminal Investigation and, according to the State Public Security Secretariat (SSP-SP), investigations are underway “to clarify the facts”.

So far, no information has been released about the perpetrator of the crime, and the SSP-SP has not provided information about the arrest of suspects. See what is known about the case.

Who is the victim?

The victim was identified as Carlos Alberto Felice, 77. He lived alone, and his closest relatives were a sister and a nephew.

How was he found?

The elderly man was found by military police on the 16th, already dead, in the garage of the house where he lived, in Jardim Europa. Carlos Alberto’s hands and legs were tied with electrical wires, and he showed signs of head injuries. According to the police, his body was covered by a carpet, with blood stains and a strong odor.

When did the elderly man die?

The date of death is still under investigation. The last time the elderly man was reportedly seen was on July 12. Carlos Alberto’s nephew was the one who called the police because he had not been able to speak to his uncle for five days.

What did the criminals steal?

A car belonging to Carlos Alberto Felice was not found by the investigation team. The house was ransacked, and there is suspicion that a large sum of money was stolen. According to the police, a friend of the victim said that he had R$3.5 million at home. The officer in charge of the case, however, does not specify the amount.

“We still don’t have confirmation of the exact value of this amount. They said R$3 million, they said R$4 million, they said R$150 thousand. Others said he didn’t have any money at home, that he had a very modest life,” said Fábio Pinheiro Lopes, director of the State Department of Criminal Investigations (Deic), in an interview with the program Brasil Urgente, on TV Band.

Is it known who committed the crime?

The police have not yet released information about the identity of the suspects or the perpetrator of the crime. The investigation will analyze security cameras belonging to neighbors to clarify the dynamics of the crime, such as the number of people involved and how they got there. Felice’s house did not have a surveillance system.