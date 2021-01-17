On Sunday, January 17, 2021 dry cargo ship “Arvin” sank off the coast of Turkey. During the rescue operation, it became known about four dead.

As of 17:00 Moscow time, six crew members have already been rescued. The rescue operation at sea was suspended due to high waves, but work from the air with the help of helicopters is still ongoing, TASS reports, citing local authorities.

The ship sank in the Inkumu area (Bartin province) on Sunday afternoon. According to local authorities, there were 12 Ukrainian citizens on board (at first, information about 13 crew members also appeared). However, according to Rosmorrechflot, there were 12 crew members on board, and two of them were Russians. Diplomats in Russia and Ankara are still investigating the details of the incident.

Poor weather conditions are said to be a possible cause of the shipwreck. It is also reported that two members of the crew are being rescued from the rocks. Turkey sent its navy frigate to aid in the search and rescue operation.

“Rescuers are trying to remove two members of the dry cargo ship’s crew from the rocks. The operation is complicated by worsening weather conditions, ”the provincial governor said. Bartyn Sinan Güner agency Anadolu. The Governor reports that all rescued crew members have been taken to hospital.

What is the ship “Arvin”?

The operator of the dry cargo ship “Arvin” is the Ukrainian company Tesoro Marine (Odessa). This was reported to RIA Novosti in the Russian trade union of seamen. Owner – Arvin Shipping LTD (Belize). According to Vesselfinder, the dry cargo ship was built in 1975 and flew under the Russian flag until 1992. According to the Russian Trade Union of Seafarers, Arvin was deregistered in Russia in 1997.

“The last time it entered the Russian port was in December under the flag of Palau (an archipelago state in Micronesia in the western part of the Pacific Ocean – approx. AiF.ru), left Rostov-on-Don on December 19, 2020,” the union said.

After the Russian flag, the frigate flew first under the flag of Bulgaria, and then Cambodia. And since 2016, according to the website Fleetphoto, “Arvin” has passed under the flag of Palau (home port of Malakal Harbor).

Information in the vessel tracking system Marinetraffic indicates that the bulk carrier departed on January 2, 2021 from the city of Poti in Georgia (port of Poti) to Turkey, the city of Bartin (port of Burgas). The actual arrival date of the vessel is January 15th.