Argentina has been in suspense for several days due to disappearance of a five-year-old child in the province of Corrientes (border with Uruguay and Brazil), suspected of being a victim of the crime of human trafficking and whose disappearance led to the arrest of a municipal official, her husband and the town commissioner as the main suspects.

Is about Loan Danilo Peña, who has been missing since last June 13, when he was last seen in the Paraje Algarrobar in the town of 9 de Julio, department of San Roque, in Corrientes (Argentina).

According to the first versions, that Thursday, June 13, Loan and his father, José Peña, went to lunch at the house of the minor’s paternal grandmother, Catalina Peña, in the Algarrobal area. At that lunch there were also some of the minor’s uncles and even municipal officials who were friends of the child’s family.

At 2:00 p.m. local time that day, The minor went to some nearby fields to eat oranges in the company of other minors and three adults.

But at 2:20 p.m., when they were preparing to return to the house where they were, which was about 600 meters away, The elders realized that Loan had disappeared from the group.

The twist in the case of the disappearance of Loan Danilo Peña

In the early days of research, The only clue that the authorities considered was that the minor got lost in the area after having gone to get some fruits. and having separated from the group of children and adults who accompanied him.

However, none of those present could give details of when Loan walked away from the group and his trail was lost in the orange groves.

But the case took a dramatic turn last Friday when The authorities arrested the municipal official of the town 9 de Julio Victoria Caillava; her husband, Carlos Pérez, and the commissioner of that town and who was initially in charge of the investigation, Walter Maciel, accused of Loan’s alleged kidnapping.

At lunch at the child’s grandmother’s house, Caillava and Pérez were present, a couple who were known by the child’s grandmother and whom Today they claim to have kidnapped the minor to hand him over to a human trafficking network.

Hypotheses suggest that Loan was handed over to a human trafficking network that took him to Paraguay.

The expert reports carried out on the woman’s car and her husband’s truck found traces of Loan and supported the presumption that The cars would have been used to transport the child to be delivered to another person in the province of Chaco. (bordering Brazil and Paraguay).

According to reports from the Argentine newspaper La Nación, authorities believe that Caillava and Pérez kidnapped the child in a Ford Ranger truck. Then, they took him to a property where they changed cars – specifically to a red Ford Ka.

The hypotheses maintain that the couple later moved with the child to La Tigra, a town in the province of Chaco, where – according to La Nación – They would have handed him over to a trafficking network that could have crossed him into Paraguay.

The kidnapping hypothesis took effect after the intense search work in the area where the minor allegedly disappeared.which left no indication that Loan had been lost in El Algarrobal.

“We believe that we have to now be talking about a possible cause of trafficking,” the governor of Corrientes, Gustavo Valdés, declared to the press this Monday.

Those captured for the disappearance of Loan Peña, under five years old.

“It is highly probable that the child is not in the place,” added the governor, who explained that 30,000 hectares have been searched around the area where he disappeared, without any discovery, beyond a small sports shoe.

Given the hypothesis of kidnapping, the Federal Prosecutor’s Office of first instance of Goya requested on Friday the collaboration of the Human Trafficking and Exploitation Prosecutor’s Office (Protex), within the framework of the federal investigation opened after Loan’s disappearance.

The case already had three detainees, accused of abandonment of person, the adults who had gone to look for oranges: Bernardino Benítez, the boy’s uncle; Daniel ‘Fierrito’ Ramírez, and his partner, Mónica del Carmen Millapi.

To find to the boy with a dark complexion, thin, 90 centimeters tall, with brown eyes and short dark brown hair, who was wearing a black T-shirt with the word Messi in pink, wearing long black pants and green sneakers, the authorities offered a reward of 5 million pesos (about 5 thousand dollars) to anyone who offers information.

Paraguay is also looking for the minor Loan

Following the hypotheses that Loan could have been taken to Paraguay, The Minister of Security of Argentina, Patricia Bullrich, announced this Monday that she will travel to that country this Tuesday for the police of that nation to delve into the investigation of the child’s disappearance.

“Tomorrow I will be with the Paraguayan police looking at this case,” the minister told radio Miter, who also alluded to the “possible” hypothesis that the child who disappeared on June 13 could have been taken to the neighboring country.

“We want the Paraguayan police to work at a really strong pace because it is a hypothesis,” Bullrich added.

Patricia Bullrich, Minister of Security of Argentina.

The Minister of the Interior of Paraguay, Enrique Riera, also assured this Monday that the official border crossings have been placed on yellow alert. to support the search efforts for the Loan Peña child.

“From day one, the Police are in contact with their counterparts in the region,” Riera told reporters.

The official added that, although the “official steps” are alerted, they still do not have “any information.”

Riera revealed that they received reports about the child’s alleged whereabouts, but they were discarded.

“We received four different pieces of information, possible names, links, contacts, places. The four were investigated and the four were discarded because no trace was found,” he said.

For his part, the Chief of Staff of the Department of Search and Locating of Persons of the National Police of Paraguay, Commissioner Felipe Figueredo, told ABC Cardinal radio that from the moment the request for cooperation from Interpol was received, “the alerted all border agencies.

However, he pointed out that it is “hard” to cover all the clandestine points that exist on the border line.

For now, while the search continues, The case strongly shakes Argentina where according to Missing Children figures there are more than 100 missing minors.