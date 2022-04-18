Debanhi Susana Escobar Bazaldua has been missing since the early morning of April 9 and a photo was spread on social networks in which the 18-year-old girl appears on a road in Nuevo León (Mexico).

His disappearance caused an impact, since the event was the same day that confirmed the murder of María Fernanda, another young woman who had not been located since April 3.



From the case of Debanhi, it is known that on Friday, April 8, she went to a farm in the municipality of Escobedo with two friends. The young woman supposedly had differences with them, who returned home in a taxi, and asked for her the service of a “trusted contact”, who works with the Uber / Didi platforms, but who on this occasion, worked outside the themselves.

After going through Debanhi Susana to the fifth, she allegedly also had differences with the driver that her friends sent her, and in the early hours of the morning he dropped her off in a deserted place on the edge of the highway to Nuevo Laredo, took her with his cell phone a photograph that he sent to the two friends who requested the service.

Last picture

The image of that moment circulates in social networks in that desolate place and it is the last one we have of Debanhi Susana. Her family took control of the young woman’s Instagram account and confirmed that it was her.

April 10: Debanhi Susana search bulletin launched

The authorities released the search bulletin for the young woman, who has as particular signs old scars under her chin and another on her right hand.

Mario Escobar, father of Debanhi Susana, went to the Prosecutor’s Office where he was informed about the work to locate his daughter. He said he had a lot of trust in God and in the authorities.

April 11: more than 200 police officers participate in the search

More than 200 police officers participated in the search for Debanhi Susana, who allegedly on Saturday morning, was left by the driver of a private transportation service vehicle, through applications, in an unpopulated area on the highway to Nuevo Laredo, in the municipality of Escobedo.

April 12: first investigations, family calls for a search

Early on April 12, the arrest of a man believed to be related to Debanhi’s disappearance was revealed. Hours later it would be reported that the man, in fact, was being questioned about the case, although there was no evidence to link him.

According to complaints from neighbors to the Salinas Victoria police, the man identified as Jesus “N”, 47 years old, has a history of harassment and attempted kidnapping of women.

The young woman’s family also used Instagram to call outside the Nueva Casilla Motel where they left to search the area.

April 13 and 14: family continues to search for Debanhi Escobar

The young woman still does not appear, despite the efforts of her family, who has called for more search days.

Her father, Mario, mentioned that they seek to clarify the versions that exist around the case, since it is “incoherent” that the taxi driver left Debanhi alone on the road and that “it does not add up” also the actions of her friends.

Later, her mother, Dolores Bazaldúa, commented: “I feel that Debanhi is alive, we are going to find her.”

April 15: 7 days have passed since the disappearance

Seven days after the disappearance of Debanhi Escobar in Nuevo León, a journalist assures that a vehicle can be seen in the vicinity of where she was.

“Ignore the so-called seers about the #Debanhi case, what is needed is technology and that the authorities start working with real intelligence strategies to locate her. At the moment it was possible to identify that a truck was in front of her” says Kaory Velasco, who is a journalist.

In addition, he added that “it’s not the lighting, the lighting is higher, it’s on the shore and it’s one post after another, but those three lights are isolated like a turret.”So far, his whereabouts have not been found.

THE UNIVERSAL (GDA)