On January 23, police of the island state of Vanuatu, near Australia, detained three Russians traveling around the world on the Milonga yacht. The crew of the vessel was sent to quarantine, the Russian Embassy in Australia told TASS.

At the moment, diplomats are providing consular assistance to the Russians and resolving the issue with the authorities about the possibility of their release and resumption of travel.

Yacht “Milonga”. Photo: YouTube frame/ E Zakharov

Under what circumstances and why were the Russians detained?

According to Agence France-Presse, on January 19, the patrol detained two Chinese boats, the crew of which could be engaged in illegal fishing. Later, during the ferrying of ships to Port Vila, the coast guard drew attention to a yacht with Russians near the city of Luganville. There were three Russian citizens on board, all of them were detained. According to the Russian Embassy in Australia, the detainees are presumably residents of the Republic of Tatarstan.

The travelers were detained due to the restrictions associated with the pandemic, which operate in the island state, diplomats told RIA Novosti. “They did not inform anyone of their intention to enter the territorial waters of Vanuatu, and since there are quarantine restrictions in Vanuatu, they were met by the Coast Guard, who escorted them to the capital of Port Vila, and they were asked to quarantine, which they are now doing.” , – said the diplomatic mission.

Why did the Russians enter the territorial waters of Vanuatu?

According to the embassy, ​​the Russians entered the territorial waters of Vanuatu in order to replenish fresh water and fuel supplies.

The state of Vanuatu closed its sea and land borders in March 2020 due to the spread of the new coronavirus infection. Today it is believed that there is no COVID-19 in the republic, and not a single case of the disease has yet been recorded on its territory. The only person with the coronavirus was identified in November in a border isolation ward.

What is known about the Milonga’s round-the-world voyage and her crew?

According to the portal Realnoe Vremya, the sailing yacht Milonga left Kazan on July 28, 2020. The 71-year-old was the head of the vessel Almaz Aleev, who is a master of sports, yacht captain of ocean sailing and the head of the Sailing School of Tatarstan. His crew included a 32-year-old mate Ilfat Minnibaev and 36-year-old boatswain Vil Sagitov… They planned to make a 282-day round-the-world trip around the Cape of Good Hope and Cape Horn. The launch to the sea is timed to coincide with the 100th anniversary of the Tatarstan Autonomous Soviet Socialist Republic, in honor of which the event logo was placed on the sail of the ship, and the flag of Tatarstan flies above the yacht.

It is noted that initially the departure was planned in April 2020 from St. Petersburg, but the plans were corrected by the pandemic. The preparation of the expedition was carried out at the own expense of the crew members. The yacht itself was built in 2013 according to Dutch drawings at the St. Petersburg shipyards.

It was expected that from Kazan along the Volga the yacht would go to the Volga-Don Canal, through it to the Sea of ​​Azov, from there to the Black Sea, then it would pass by Turkey, then go to Malta, go to the Spanish island of Tenerife, and sail across the Atlantic along Africa to Cape Town. … Then the travelers planned to bypass the Cape of Good Hope and cross the Indian Ocean. In Australia, yachtsmen were supposed to meet with the Tatar diaspora and present the flag of the republic’s centenary to its representatives. In the future, the yacht was going to go through the Pacific Ocean to the Chilean Cape Horn, heading north along the coast of South America to the coast of Brazil. The crew planned to return home through Tenerife and Turkey.