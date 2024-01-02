Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 02/01/2024 – 21:23

Three men and a woman, aged between 16 and 24, died after being found feeling ill in the early morning of this Monday, 1st, inside a BMW parked at the Balneário Camboriú Bus Terminal, in Santa Catarina. The case is investigated by the Civil Police.

What is the main line of investigation?

The hypothesis of accidental death, due to asphyxiation due to carbon monoxide poisoning, which was leaking from the vehicle, is the main line of investigation. However, the Civil Police is evaluating other hypotheses and is awaiting the results of the cadaveric expert reports that are being carried out on the vehicle. After the incident, family members of the victims reported that the BMW had recently undergone tampering with the exhaust, information that is now being investigated by the police.

What was the cause of death?

According to the State Military Fire Department (CBMSC), the victims suffered cardiorespiratory arrests. There were attempts to revive them, but they did not resist. The Fire Department states that the deaths were declared on site, “after 40 minutes of advanced resuscitation procedures” by members of the corporation and SAMU rescuers. According to the corporation, the cause of cardiorespiratory arrests is still unknown.

Who was in the car?

The victims are a woman, aged 19, and three men, aged 16, 21 and 24. The delegate on duty Bruno Effori told the Estadão that the group was made up of friends and family from Paracatu, a municipality in the interior of Minas Gerais. They had spent New Year's Eve in Balneário Camboriú and were returning to São José, the municipality where they were staying.

Why was the BMW at the Balneário Camboriú Bus Terminal?

After the New Year's Eve party, a car took part of the family to the neighboring city and another, with the four victims, went to the Balneário Camboriú bus station at around 3am. The objective was to look for a fifth person, who had arrived by bus from Minas.

As soon as they parked at the location, however, the four passengers began to feel sick inside the car. As a result, the group decided to wait there for a while after the arrival of the person they had picked up, but there was no improvement. Rescue was then called.