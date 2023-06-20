Home page World

From: Caroline Schaefer

Split

A submarine goes missing while diving to the Titanic wreck. There are five passengers on board and oxygen is running low. what is known so far.

Boston – The Search for That missing submersible off the east coast of the USA turns out to be a race against time. The submarine named “Titan” has been missing since Sunday (June 18). The plan was to dive to the wreck of the Titanic cruise ship that sank in 1912.

Five people are on board the approximately seven meter long submersible. A large-scale search operation is underway. But time is running out. According to the company “Oceangate Expeditions”, passengers should only have access to oxygen for 96 hours in an emergency. But who is actually on board the Titan?

titanium Oceangate Expeditions Sunday June 18th 4000 meters

Submersible lost on the way to the Titanic wreck: Hamish Harding is on board

First of all: As the provider of the expedition informed, five people can be accommodated in the submarine, including a maximum of three tourists. The trip is not cheap. USD 250,000 (EUR 229,000) per person. The route is originally scheduled for eight days. A larger ship launched near the Titanic from the port of St. John’s on the Canadian island of Newfoundland. Then we went down with the submersible. During this time, the Titan communicated with the escort ship “Polar Prince”. About an hour and 45 minutes after the dive on Sunday, the crew lost contact with the boat.

On board is the billionaire British businessman Hamish Harding. His participation in the expedition became known first. Harding announced shortly before the dive on social media that he would be part of the exclusive excursion. “Weather window has just opened up and we will be attempting a dive tomorrow,” he wrote on Saturday (June 17). Instagram. According to him, this may be the first and only mission to the Titanic wreck this year.

Submarine lost during dive: who is still missing

His company Action Aviation confirmed on Tuesday night (June 20) that Harding was missing. The Briton is known for several Guinness World Records: In March 2021 he dived in the Mariana Trench, the deepest place on earth. Last year he flew with the “Blue Origin” by Jeff Bezo into space.

Hamish Harding is pictured in this undated photo issued by Action Aviation. The British businessman and adventurer is on board the submersible that has gone missing near the Titanic wreck in the Atlantic. © Dirty Dozen Productions/dpa

Other crew members are Pakistani business consultant Shahzada Dawood and his 19-year-old son Suleman. Loud Daily Mail The 48-year-old’s family is said to have confirmed that the two are on board the boat. Dawood is said to be one of the richest men in Pakistan.

Missing submersible off the US coast: What is known about the further crew

There are no official confirmations about the other two members yet. Harding previously wrote on Instagram that “some legendary researchers” were also on board. They have already made more than 30 dives to the wreck of the Titanic, including Paul-Henry Nargeolet. The Frenchman has been researching the Titanic wreck for years and has already accompanied several expeditions, it was reported The Sun. Harding vowed on social media ahead of Titan’s dive that “further updates on the expedition will follow” if the weather permits. Since then there has been no trace of the boat. (kas/dpa)