In a fact that has been widely documented in the media and has caused shock and astonishment in Honduras, the Colombian model and tiktoker Daniela Aldana23 years old, was about to lose his life after being victim of a brutal beating by her current boyfriend Isaac Sandoval.

According to the investigation by the authorities, new details have been revealed of the attack that the young woman received at dawn on February 18, in an attack that keeps her admitted to the Mario Catarino Rivas hospital, in San Pedro Sula.

According to what was established by the investigators, the violent attack by a young university student took place around midnight last Saturday on Las Torres boulevard in that city.

According to witnesses, Daniela was with Isaac at a party in the renowned Hotel Mata Colonialwhere an argument began between the couple.

Sandoval apparently claimed his girlfriend in an apparent fit of jealousy, and minutes later, they both left the place to return to their residence.

During the journey, when they were traveling along Las Torres boulevard, in the northeast of the city, the Colombian, who is well known for her videos on social networks, she was attacked with fury.

The young man would have hit and kicked his partner several times until he left her unconscious on the pavement. Not enough with that, the attacker got into his car, went back and tried to run over the Colombian.

Daniela was taken to the hospital by her partner, unconscious and with severe blows and fractures to her body.

Subsequently, Sandoval himself, cynically, appeared before the police to file a complaint against the victim, and stated that he had been the victim of a violent attack by his partner.

However, after knowing the facts and the videos recorded by witnesses of the violent act, which were later made viral on social mediathe police officers arrested him at the scene and he was accused by the Prosecutor’s Office of the crime of habitual family abuse, due to the aggressions that his partner had generated. According to information from the Prosecutor’s Office, it is not the first time that Sandoval has attacked his partner. He had already done it a few months ago.

The Colombian Daniela Aldana, in the company of Isaac Sandoval, her attacker. Photo: Taken from Instagram danielaaldana52

What has the locals even more outraged is that after a plea hearing, Sandoval Ayala was released after receiving precautionary measures by a judge, who made that decision not find sufficient evidence and you can defend yourself in freedom for the crime of habitual family abuse to the detriment of Daniela Aldana Pinzón, other than a suicide attempt argued by the victim’s lawyer.

Lawyer attacked Honduran justice



For his part, the renowned Honduran lawyer Cristopher Zelaya showed his indignation and lashed out at the Honduran justice system after Sandoval was released.

The legal professional manifested himself through his social networks: “Not everything legal is fair”, he stressed.

Isaac Emanuel Sandoval Ayala brutally assaulted his partner named Daniela Aldana Pinzón, such a cowardly action not being enough for him, he proceeded to run her over with his vehicle and leave her unconscious

“I feel shocked. I will briefly comment on the case: Isaac Emanuel Sandoval Ayala brutally attacked his partner named Daniela Aldana Pinzón, such a cowardly action was not enough for him, He proceeded to run her over with his vehicle and knock her unconscious.”, he described.

The lawyer assured that there are videos that are strong evidence against the attacker.

“The Public Ministry is empowered to act ex officio since it became a fact of public knowledge,” added Zelaya.

And then he wondered and lamented: “Do you know what is sad? They accused him of the crime of habitual family abuse and they imposed alternative measures other than preventive detention, yes, just as you read it”.

Zelaya explained that, according to his criteria, the accusation against Isaac Sandoval fell far short.

“He could perfectly have killed the young Daniela Aldana, who is worth mentioning as she is of Colombian nationality,” he pointed out on his social networks.

“This situation exposes the serious shortcomings of our system of administration of justice and the little or no commitment to society of some Agents of the Public Ministry. What message do we send to the victims with this resolution? How do we motivate them to report? When will they make profound changes to the Penal Code? This is only one case of thousands who remain anonymous. We strongly condemn any action or omission that constitutes violence against women,” she concluded.

Daniela Aldana is a young woman passionate about food and the beach, and He often shares his life on social media.which has made her a well-known and beloved figure in Honduras, where she has lived for years.

Daniela’s friends ask for help



Through social networks, friends and fellow students of Daniela began a campaign to raise funds to pay for expensive medical care of the Colombian, who suffered serious injuries to a large part of her body.

As her treatment is specialized, the care and recovery of her health have a high cost that must be paid by the patient, since the judge did not take this measure into account so that it would be paid by Sandoval.

