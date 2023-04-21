A Colombian was arrested in Ecuador with false documents from the fbithe federal police of USAand a drone apparently intended for the drug and arms traffickingauthorities reported Thursday.

(You may be interested: This is what Biden and Petro discussed at their meeting at the White House)

(Be sure to read: Why does the president of Cuba have so many challenges in his second term?)

Police Commander, General Faust Salinassaid at a press conference that on Wednesday a foreigner was arrested in the port of guayaquil “that he presented credentials under different names and was trying to impersonate an FBI official.”

A spokesman for the Police General Command indicated that the detainee is a Colombian national.

Salinas added that the foreigner, identified as Frederyck V. and who arrived in Guayaquil on a commercial flight on April 9 from Panama, was found with forged documents and logos such as a “very well elaborated badge” from the FBI.

(Also read: Video: Viva Aerobús plane turbine explodes, in Mexico, in mid-flight)

Salinas also indicated that he spoke with the FBI director for Ecuador and Colombia “And they are very interested and appreciate the work of the National Police in this case that affected the image of an institution as important as the FBI.”

Weapons and several drones were also confiscated, including a high-tech one with two hours of autonomy.

The Prosecutor’s Office indicated on Twitter that it is investigating whether the unmanned device “is used in crimes related to drug or arms trafficking.”

The authorities They have contacted the United States FBI, an entity that is interested in this case.

(We recommend reading: They capture a man who disguised himself as a student to enter a school)

Guayaquil is used as the main Ecuadorian port for the shipment of drugs abroad in the midst of a wave of violence, unleashed by a war for power between drug gangs.

Ecuador, located between Colombia and Peru – the world’s largest cocaine producers – has seized more than 450 tons of drugs since 2021.

AFP