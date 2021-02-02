According to sources from the National Government, one million vaccines against the coronavirus of the state company Sinopharm they will arrive in the country in February. It is part of the package of 30 million in total that the Alberto Fernández administration wants to buy from that country.

What is known about this vaccine, which would be the first to arrive in the country after the first doses of the Russian Sputnik V. It was developed by the China National Biotech Group (CNBG), affiliated with the Sinopharm public laboratory, in collaboration with the Beijing Institute of Biological Products (BIBP).

In Argentina a phase 3 clinical trial to evaluate its immunogenicity (ability to activate the immune system) and its safety. Some participate 3,000 volunteers between 18 and 85 years old, who have not had the virus and who are in good health.

It is a placebo-controlled study (inert substance), randomized (receiving the vaccine or the placebo will depend on chance) and double-blind (neither the volunteer nor the research team know if they received the vaccine or placebo). Each volunteer is applied two doses of vaccine or placebo, with an interval of 21 days.

The clinical trial is organized by the Fundación Host, headed by its scientific director, the infectologist Pedro Cahn. It is being carried out in three of the Vaccination centers, with the support of Laboratorios Elea.

In Argentina, the studies are continuing and, according to the available information, will last 12 months.

Simultaneously with Argentina, the vaccine is undergoing different international multicenter clinical studies. The participating countries are the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Morocco, Pakistan, Serbia, Jordan and the Latin American Peru.

An agreement similar to the one that Argentina would be closing would have been achieved by Peru, the other country in the region in which this vaccine will be applied. According to information from the local government, the first million doses will arrive in the next few days, within the framework of an agreement that involves 38 million.

According to what was disseminated by Fundación Huiuda, in phase 1 and 2 studies, more than 800 volunteers were vaccinated “with good preliminary results and no serious adverse effects”, Which are limited to pain at the injection site and fever of short duration.

The vaccine is already being applied in China. In recent months they have already been administered in the Asian country at least 4.5 million dosesauthorities said.

On December 30, China granted “conditional” approval for commercialization. Thus, this vaccine, which had already received authorization for emergency use in the middle of the year, became the first to hit the commercial market Chinese with this status.

The Chinese state company reported that the vaccine has a 79.34% efficacy rate against Covid-19, according to the interim results of phase 3 clinical trials, which were published in The Lancet.

Furthermore, the vaccine was reported to be effective against new variants of the virus -Like the one of British origin- according to one of its creators, Yang Xiaoming, president of the public laboratory CNBG. “The current mutation of the Covid-19 virus did not make the vaccine ineffective,” he said.

How the vaccine works

It is a inactivated vaccine, which are those that use the dead version of the germ that causes a disease. Some examples are those used against hepatitis A, flu, polio and rabies.

In this case, the vaccine is a preparation of inactivated SARS-CoV-2 virus, which aims to develop the body’s own defenses -antibodies- against the virus.

Inactivated vaccines have the advantages of a mature production process, controllable quality standards and a wide range of protection, said Wang Junzhi of the China Academy of Engineering.

Authorized studies show that inactivated vaccines produced in China can be stored and distributed more easily through the current cold chain system, which indicates greater accessibility without additional delivery costs, according to the spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of that country, Zhao Lijian.

Some other vaccines approved worldwide against Covid-19 have stricter cold chain requirements. For example, those developed by the American company Pfizer have to be stored at a temperature of -70 ° C.

SC