From: Robin Dittrich

At least five people were killed in an accident involving a Flixbus coach. This is what we know so far about the causes of the accident.

Leipzig – A coach operated by Flixbus with 53 passengers on board had an accident on the A9 near Leipzig. The driver is not believed to be among the five fatalities, and details about his health are not known. The cause of the accident is currently being investigated.

Flixbus coach crashes on the A9 – the cause is known

The Flixbus was on the way from Berlin to Zurichwhen the accident occurred on the A9. After traveling just under 170 kilometers, the bus left the road between the Wiedemar junction and the Schkeuditzer Kreuz. After the Flixbus had raced around 100 meters across the grass verge, it fell onto its side. Some people were trapped inside. Some of them could only be recovered dead after the bus was righted.

It is currently unclear how the accident occurred on the north-south route. The Flixbus was on a straight line before it left the road. As the police confirmed, no other vehicle was said to have been involved in the Flixbus accident. After examining the accident scene, the police issued a major alarm and more than 17 ambulances and five helicopters made their way to the crashed bus.

At least 20 people were injured in the Flixbus accident

In which Five people are said to have died in an accident involving a Flixbus coach at least 20 were injured. No information has yet been provided about the identities of the victims. A total of 53 passengers and two drivers were on board at the time of the accident. Flixbus also said it wanted to help clarify the cause of the accident quickly and completely, as a company spokesman confirmed.

At least five people were killed in the accident involving a Flixbus – this is what is currently known about the cause. © picture alliance/dpa | Jan Woitas

“Our thoughts are with everyone affected by this accident and their families,” the Flixbus spokesman continued. After the A9 was closed in both directions, the A9 towards Berlin was reopened in the early afternoon. The route to Munich should remain closed until late Tuesday evening as it is not entirely clear when the bus can be recovered. Long traffic jams formed around the accident site and on surrounding streets. (rd/dpa)