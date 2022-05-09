Yolanda Martinez Cadena is another of the missing young women in the state of New Lionhowever his case was not so well known, until after the death of Debanhi Escobar, another of the Monterrey victims, a few days ago the body of a woman was found, with clothing similar to that of Yolanda. This is what is known about the case Yolanda Martinez Cadena.

Yolanda Martinez Cadenadisappeared on March 31, after leaving her grandmother’s house in the Constituents neighborhood of Querétaro, in San Nicolás de los Garza, in Nuevo León.

The young woman disappeared nine days before Debanhi Escobar, and after the femicide of Maria Fernandaa young university student who was found dead in a house in Apodaca.

Authorities issued a file for her search, after the mobilization of family and friends to demand her presentation alive, in the first days, some videos were released in which Yolanda Martínez appeared, however the family did not accept that it was she.

Yolanda’s father Gerardo Martinezdemanded the arrest of a man suspected of the disappearance of his daughter, and expressed his annoyance at the alleged lack of capacity of the prosecutor’s office to proceed against the alleged perpetrator.

Later the family accepted that the person appearing in the videos was Yolanda.

37 days after his disappearance, on May 5, Gerardo Martinez, met with personnel from the State Attorney General’s Office. The meeting lasted three hours and rejected that Yolanda had voluntarily fled home and without communicating her decision or her fate.

He reiterated that there was a lot of communication between them, in addition the party of his granddaughter who turned four on April 29 was pending and Yolanda She was looking for another job where she would have time to take care of her daughter, because in the previous one she had problems with the schedules, which did not fit with the care of her little girl.

The Governor of New Lion, Samuel Garciamentioned that Yolanda Martinez He could have fled when he was harassed by an uncle, the mother’s brother, who entered Yolanda’s room while drunk.

About this, Gerardo Martinez He mentioned “well, that is what the investigation folder indicates, but that information would only be given to him by the governor, because he was the one who took that information out of the folder, because it reached a point where the uncle”.

He added that this guy “isn’t arrested or anything, he’s just being investigated, just like Eduardo, the former sentimental partnerYolanda’s. “But that doesn’t throw us much.”

The father of Yolanda Martinezclaimed to be mentally prepared for everything, and said he will accept anything, the only thing he asks is that they not leave his daughter like “an animal, that they not leave her lying anywhere, that they tell me where she is, I don’t know how act the law, or against whom, because the only thing that matters to me is that my daughter appears.

Also on May 5, the Local Search Commission of Nuevo Leónoffered a reward of one hundred thousand pesos to anyone who provides information that helps find Yolanda Martinez.

Saturday May 7 Gerardo Martinez He was hospitalized, he said through an audio in WhatsApp groups, which he organized to share information about his activities to try to locate his daughter, who had not felt well for about four days, “but had not told anyone, because I did not want for my search”.

Sunday May 8, they find a corpse in an advanced state of decomposition with clothing similar to that of Yolanda, in a scrub area, in the municipality of Juárez, Nuevo León.

According to the State Attorney General’s Officeit was a woman who collected firewood in the mountains, who found the body, about a hundred meters from Hortelanos street, near the road to San Mateo, in the Los Huertos neighborhood, and immediately called the number 911.

The body was located about 11 kilometers from the place where Yolanda was last seen, where according to the young woman’s relatives, it is a dangerous area because many motorists harass women, for which they expressed their fear that she had been kidnapped, because They had been told that they had seen her going up Calle Francia 86, towards the foothills of Cerro de la Silla, but she did not make it to the house of friends she had gone to visit.

The owner of the Specialized Prosecutor for Femicides and Crimes against Women, Griselda Núñez Espinozamentioned that the clothing of the corpse coincides with the clothing that Yolanda was wearing at the time of her disappearance, a black striped blouse, blue jeans, black tennis shoes and a black bag.

He added that the victim presented more than three weeks of decomposition and that he was already in the Semefo, where they would carry out tests to determine the causes of death, as well as genetic tests to find out if it really is. Yolanda Martinez.