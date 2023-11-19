Home page World

From: Patrick Mayer

What started with a date at the mall ended fatally for student Giulia Cecchettin. Her ex-boyfriend comes under suspicion. What we know – and what we don’t.

Bad Dürrenberg – The Italian student Giulia Cecchettin is dead. She was murdered at the age of just 22, presumably by her 22-year-old ex-boyfriend, who is considered a strong suspect. The missing person case has been causing a stir in Italy for days. The country is in shock.

Missing person case in Italy: student found dead, suspect arrested in Germany

Gino Cecchettin, the father of the student Giulia who was probably killed, published a photo of his daughter on Facebook on Sunday (November 19th). Also in the picture: her mother, who also died. He wrote: “Dear, I miss you so much. Take mom in your arms and give her a kiss from me.” And: “True love does not demean, does not disappoint, does not trample, does not betray and does not hurt the heart. True love does not scream, does not hit, does not kill.” According to the news portal, the mother died stol.it about a year ago.

Investigators found the young woman’s body on Saturday (November 18th); she had been missing for a week. Her former boyfriend has also disappeared since then. German police arrested the suspect in Saxony-Anhalt that same evening. A video recording of his black Fiat Punto first drew attention to the 22-year-old. He was caught in South Tyrol on Thursday (November 16th). It was assumed that both wanted to flee abroad. Until the student’s body was found at an Alpine lake.

Giulia Cecchettin case: Italian ex-boyfriend Filippo T. is considered a suspect

Who is the suspect? The alleged perpetrator is said to be Giulia’s ex-boyfriend, the engineering student Filippo T, who is the same age. Like Giulia, he also comes from the municipality of Vigonovo (around 10,000 inhabitants) in the metropolitan city of Venice in the Veneto region. Giulia and Filippo were a couple for a year and a half. However, they separated in the summer and remained in touch.

According to initial findings, both had arranged to meet on Saturday evening, November 11th, at a shopping center not far from their home. Witnesses later said they allegedly saw an argument. According to the Italian daily newspaper L’Unione Sarda On Friday (November 17th), investigators discovered a video from a parking lot in the industrial area of ​​Fossò.

The community is located just under two kilometers from Vigonovo. According to the report, the video allegedly shows Filippo brutally beating Giulia, first in the car and then in the parking lot, before she falls to the ground bleeding. Filippo is said to have then dragged the helpless young woman into his black Fiat Punto. Investigators found traces of blood in the parking lot. Since the video was viewed, there was an international arrest warrant against Filippo. Loud L’Unione Sarda An extensive search began in canals, rivers and lakes between the Veneto and Friuli regions.

Case of Giulia Cecchettin: Body of Italian student discovered in Friuli Alpine lake

Where did the investigators and search teams find the body? On Saturday (November 18th) a body was discovered in Lake Barcis in the Friuli Dolomites. Based on her clothing, she was apparently quickly identified as the missing Giulia. The reservoir is located in the Southern Carnic Alps, around 150 kilometers by car from Giulia’s parents’ house.

Located in the Friuli Dolomites: the alpine lake Barcis. © IMAGO / Wirestock

According to the Italian news agency Ansa, investigators assume that the suspect, Filippo, threw the body down an embankment or a cliff on the side of the road. According to the autopsy, she was already dead by then. The body is said to have had massive injuries – including stabs in the neck and head.

Missing person case involving Giulia Cecchettin: Suspect Filippo T. arrested on the A9 in Saxony-Anhalt

Where did the arrest take place? Filippo and his black Fiat Punto were on the wanted list beyond Italy because of the international arrest warrant. According to Ansa information, the investigators assumed that Filippo could flee towards Germany. Apparently he ran out of gas and money for refueling there.

As the Both German and Italian media reported unanimously that on Saturday evening (November 18th) drivers reported an unlit vehicle on the hard shoulder of the A9 motorway near Bad Dürrenberg in Saxony-Anhalt. A patrol car checked the vehicle around 10 p.m. Filippo allowed himself to be arrested without resistance. He is currently in German police custody and will be brought before a judge soon. The public prosecutor’s office in Venice is expected to request that the suspect be extradited to Italy.

Giulia Cecchettin case: The motive for the crime remains unclear for the time being

What was the suspected motive for the crime? It is not known why the alleged argument occurred between the two former lovers in the shopping center. Authorities are also still looking for a motive for a suspected murder. The Italian investigators do not rule out a relationship act. It is also not known whether there was an argument because of the separation.

The case has parallels to a missing person case in the USA, where Gaby Petito, also 22, disappeared without a trace in 2021. Shortly afterwards, her boyfriend also disappeared. It later emerged that the partner had killed the young woman. (pm)