From: Victoria Krumbeck

Dozens of people are missing in Israel since the Hamas attack. Families describe the kidnappings – children are also among the victims.

Tel Aviv – More than 100 people are in the hands of the Islamist Hamas since the attacks on Saturday (October 7), according to official Israeli figures. Disturbing footage is circulating on social media. They show how Hamas fighters kidnap and violate people. The victims include women, children and the elderly. The federal government assumes that Germans are also among those kidnapped.

Hamas kidnappings in Israel: This is what is known about the hostages

Most of the hostages kidnapped by Hamas are said to be in the Gaza Strip. Israeli media even reported that 170 Israelis are being held captive. According to the Foreign Office, the abducted Germans are people who have both German and Israeli citizenship. The office did not provide more detailed information about the number of hostages or individual cases.

Israeli soldiers secure the area after Hamas attacks. Around 100 people are said to have been kidnapped by Hamas. © Ilia Yefimovich/dpa

People around the world contacted media representatives who suspected that their family members were among the hostages. 22-year-old Shani Louk, a German citizen living in Israel, has been missing since Saturday. Her family recognized Louk from a video that shows her half-naked on a pickup truck Mirror reported. Hamas fighters trampled on her and a man pulled her hair. The family could apparently recognize the 22-year-old by her tattoos and hair. It is unclear whether the young woman is still alive. She was previously reported to have attended a music festival in a community near the Gaza Strip.

War in Israel – Hamas is also holding German citizens hostage

Up to 250 people were killed by Hamas at the festival, a spokesman for the Israeli emergency service Zaka, Moti Bukjin, told the news agency on Monday (October 9). AFP told. Other footage shows festival-goers running away from Hamas fighters. Some were killed, others kidnapped. “They slaughtered people in cold blood in a way that was absolutely unbelievable,” the Zaka spokesman said. The video also shows terrorists driving away a suspected Israeli woman on the back of a motorcycle. An Israeli man was led away with his hands behind his back by Hamas attackers. The two are said to be Noa Argamani and Avinatan Or, like CNN reported.

Israeli father Yoni Asher told the station Channel 12 News, his wife Doron, their two small children and their grandmother had disappeared. All four missing people have German citizenship. His wife and children, aged three and five, were visiting their grandmother in a kibbutz near the Gaza Strip when Hamas launched its attack, Asher said. He was also able to recognize his family on a Hamas hostage video.

Kidnapped by Hamas: children, women and elderly people taken hostage

According to the Israeli ambassador to the USA, Michael Herzog, two US citizens are also said to be among those kidnapped, according to the news agency AFP wrote. Mexican Foreign Minister Alicia Barcena said Sunday that two Mexican nationals were believed to have been kidnapped CNN reported. Israelis living in communities near the Gaza Strip reported seeing Hamas fighters going door to door. They are said to have tried to break into the houses.

An Israeli mother said CNN, she was on the phone with her 16 and 12 year old children, who were alone in the house, when she heard shots and people at the door. Then she heard the door to the house open. “I heard terrorists speaking to my teenagers in Arabic. And the youngest said to them: ‘I’m too young to walk,'” said the mother. “And the phone went off, the line went off. That was the last time I heard from them.” Further footage showed Israeli soldiers being attacked by members of the terrorist organization are taken away and limp bodies are violated. (vk)