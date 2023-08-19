What is known about the bullet attack on the truck of Iago Falque, player of America

The van belonging to the Spanish player from América de Cali, Iago Falque, was shot outside the club’s sports headquarters in Cascajal.

Falque was not on board the vehicle, which received two bullet wounds in one of the rear doors. For now, the causes of the attack are unknown.

The driver of the vehicle was unharmed and the attack, in principle, would have nothing to do with the club’s campaign in the first games of the League.

The Spaniard has not played a single minute this semester with América de Cali, as he is recovering from a tibia fracture in his left leg, suffered on May 5 in the match against Atlético Nacional, after a strong blow from Andrés Salazar.

América was eliminated from the Copa Colombia in the round of 16, this Thursday, after losing 2-1 against Nacional in Medellín. They had already fallen 1-3 against the same rival in the first leg, played at the Pascual Guerrero stadium.

In the League, América has not had an auspicious start either and is in box 13, with five points and a pending match against Unión Magdalena in Santa Marta.

Atlético Nacional against América de Cali.

The campaign has fans very upset against coach Lucas González, who arrived at the club this semester to replace Brazilian Alexandre Guimaraes.

América will not play this weekend: the match against Envigado as a visitor, which was scheduled for Saturday, was postponed due to a lack of available public forces.

The Valle del Cauca club has not yet ruled on the incident.

