Saturday, August 19, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

What is known about the bullet attack on the truck of Iago Falque, player of America

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 19, 2023
in Sports
0
What is known about the bullet attack on the truck of Iago Falque, player of America

Close


Close

Iago Falque

Iago Falque was not in the car that was shot.

Photo:

Twitter: @americadecali / Private file

Iago Falque was not in the car that was shot.

Authorities are investigating the causes of the incident. The footballer was not injured.

The van belonging to the Spanish player from América de Cali, Iago Falque, was shot outside the club’s sports headquarters in Cascajal.

See also  Wales vs. England: LIVE, World Cup in Qatar 2022

Falque was not on board the vehicle, which received two bullet wounds in one of the rear doors. For now, the causes of the attack are unknown.

The driver of the vehicle was unharmed and the attack, in principle, would have nothing to do with the club’s campaign in the first games of the League.

The Spaniard has not played a single minute this semester with América de Cali, as he is recovering from a tibia fracture in his left leg, suffered on May 5 in the match against Atlético Nacional, after a strong blow from Andrés Salazar.

América was eliminated from the Copa Colombia in the round of 16, this Thursday, after losing 2-1 against Nacional in Medellín. They had already fallen 1-3 against the same rival in the first leg, played at the Pascual Guerrero stadium.

In the League, América has not had an auspicious start either and is in box 13, with five points and a pending match against Unión Magdalena in Santa Marta.

America vs. National

Atlético Nacional against América de Cali.

Photo:

Twitter: @AmericadeCali

The campaign has fans very upset against coach Lucas González, who arrived at the club this semester to replace Brazilian Alexandre Guimaraes.

América will not play this weekend: the match against Envigado as a visitor, which was scheduled for Saturday, was postponed due to a lack of available public forces.

See also  Zaccheroni: "I've never seen Roma strong in continuity"

The Valle del Cauca club has not yet ruled on the incident.

SPORTS

More sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#bullet #attack #truck #Iago #Falque #player #America

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result