In the village of Dombai in Karachay-Cherkessia, an avalanche descended on the ski slope. The incident happened on Mount Mussa-Achitara at an altitude of 2700 m, people are under the avalanche. This was reported on the website of the republican department of the EMERCOM of Russia.

The avalanche was reported to the operational duty shift of the Crisis Management Center of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia for the KChR at 13:30 local time (coincides with Moscow). An avalanche hit two carriages (ski equipment rental point), damaged a cafe.

Are there any victims?

According to preliminary information, at the time of the avalanche, there could be from four to 12 people on its way. The Ministry of Emergency Situations reports that there are no victims in the cafe.

Rescuers found one person, he died. Writes about this TASS with reference to Head of the North Caucasian Militarized Service for active influence on meteorological and other processes Khizir Chochaeva…

Earlier, the agency reported, citing a source in emergency regions, that a woman was rescued from under a snow block. She was handed over to doctors. It was reported that three more people may be under the snow.

The republic’s rescue service told TASS that six were able to get out from under the snow. A search is underway for one person, but it is possible that there are four people under the snow.

The site employs about 170 people. Rescuers periodically announce a minute of silence when the equipment is turned off to hear people under the snow.

What could have caused an avalanche in Dombai?

The avalanche service reported that the avalanche could have come down after the seismic impact from another avalanche, which was forcibly launched in another focus.

“Today we carried out an impact, fired at the avalanche center, caused an avalanche that did no harm to anyone. But from her seismic wave, most likely, an avalanche came down from another source, she went to the lower station of the drag lift, ”RIA Novosti quotes Khizir Chochaev as saying.

Chochaev clarified in an interview with RBC that under an agreement with the cable cars of Dombai, the service fired into an avalanche center, which threatened the supports of this cable car. The second avalanche center is located 300-350 meters away from it, where the second avalanche appeared, covering people.

The first avalanche descended into a ravine, a hollow, and the second – to the area where the training lift was located. “The Dombai cable cars did not work, the area was closed. But for some reason people were on this drag lift, which was crushed by the avalanche, ”Chochaev said.