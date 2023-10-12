Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 11/10/2023 – 21:21

Two of the three teenagers stabbed at the door of a private school in Poços de Caldas, in Minas Gerais, by a 14-year-old former student remain hospitalized in serious condition, according to a medical bulletin released in the early afternoon of this Wednesday, 11, by Santa Casa in the city, where they are hospitalized.

They are a 13-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl, who, according to the health unit, are intubated with mechanical ventilation. Both study at Dom Bosco school and were attacked in front of it on Tuesday, the 10th.

The third victim who survived is a 17-year-old teenager who works as a monitor in a van that transports students from that school and was stabbed when she tried to protect students who could be targets of the stabber. She is also hospitalized at Santa Casa. According to the health unit, the teenager is “stabilized” and is not at risk of death due to the injury. The information provided by Santa Casa was released by the Military Police.

The student who was stabbed to death – Leonardo Willian Silva, 14 years old, another student at the school – was buried at 5pm this Wednesday at Cemitério Parque, in Poços de Caldas. When he was hit, he was rescued and taken to Santa Casa, but he did not survive his injuries.

The perpetrator of the stabbings, a 14-year-old teenager who was a former student at that school, was apprehended by the Military Police. The Civil Police investigates the case. The reason for the attack has not yet been clarified, but investigators believe it was an isolated act, without the participation of other people.

Shortly after the episode, Escola Dom Bosco announced the cancellation of classes. This Wednesday, via social media, the educational institution published a note of condolence lamenting the student’s death and reported having declared official mourning for three days due to the attack.

In a statement, the government of Minas Gerais regretted what happened and expressed solidarity with the families of the young people affected. The State also committed to improving actions to guarantee the safety of students.

“Safety in schools has been a constant concern of the current government of Minas Gerais. For example, the School Patrol is continually being reinforced, responsible for identifying sensitive security points and carrying out preventive patrols around schools, as well as other operations”, says the text.

EDITOR’S NOTE: O Estadão decided not to publish details about the attacker. This decision follows recommendations from scholars in communication and violence. Research shows that this exposure can lead to a contagion effect, valorizing and encouraging the act of violence in hateful individuals and communities, which results in new cases. The visibility of attackers is considered a “trophy” within these networks.