Former President Donald Trump was the victim of an attack early Saturday evening during a rally in Pennsylvania. The Republican was shot in the ear, but his injuries were not serious. One person attending the rally died, and two others were injured. The attacker was killed by a sniper.

In the hours following the attack, initially described as an “incident” by the Secret Service, authorities released new information about the episode.

See what is already known about the case.

Where did the attack take place?

The attack took place in the city of Butler, about 30 miles (50 kilometers) from Pittsburgh. The rally was held in an open space that is normally used for the Butler Farmers’ Market.

When did the attack happen?

The shooter opened fire at around 6:15 p.m. (7:15 p.m. ET) as Trump was speaking.

How many people died?

A man who was watching the rally was hit in the head and died instantly. Two other people were taken to hospital, and there are no details about their condition.

How many shooters participated in the attack?

So far, all evidence suggests there was only one shooter.

Who was the shooter?

The shooter’s name has not been released by authorities. It is also not known whether he was linked to any specific political group or whether he left a manifesto. Images circulating on social media indicate that he was a white man.

Where was the shooter?

The attacker was on the roof of an industrial building near the event. The distance between him and Trump was approximately 110 meters — short enough for long-range weapons such as the AR-15 rifle to be used.

What is Donald Trump’s health status?

After being rushed from the rally, the former president was taken to a local hospital where he received medical attention. The injury to his ear is not expected to leave any significant after-effects.

Has Trump’s security failed?

Before events involving presidential candidates, security agents (the Secret Service and local police) form a security perimeter to prevent possible attacks. It is not yet known how the shooter managed to reach the roof of the building and shoot Trump, but experts point to a possible flaw in the security of the building. Billionaire Elon Musk has called for Trump’s head of security to resign.

What did Donald Trump say after the attack?

In a statement posted on the Truth Social platform, Donald Trump described his perspective on the attack: he said he heard a buzzing sound, the sound of gunfire and immediately felt a bullet pierce his right ear. Trump also expressed condolences to the victims and thanked Secret Service agents for their “quick response” to the attack.

What did President Joe Biden say?

The US president has spoken out twice about the attack. Once, in a statement. The second, in a brief address to the cameras. In both cases, he condemned the attack and called for Americans to unite. Biden called political violence “sickening.”

What will happen to the Republican Convention?

The convention that will officially confirm Trump as the Republican candidate in the presidential election was scheduled to take place between the 15th and 18th of this month, in the city of Milwaukee. For now, the Republican Party says the event is still on.

When will the presidential election be?

The election is scheduled for November 5th.