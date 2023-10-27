An attempt was made on the life of former People’s Deputy of Ukraine Oleg Tsarev in Yalta

An attempt was made on former deputy of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Oleg Tsarev in Crimea. This was announced by the head of the movement “We are together with Russia” Vladimir Rogov in his Telegram-channel.

According to him, the attack took place in Yalta.

Oleg’s condition is very serious. He is currently in intensive care. There was no stabbing. Oleg was shot. I ask Orthodox people to pray for the health of the servant of God Oleg Vladimir Rogovhead of the movement “We are together with Russia”

About the crime also reported journalist of the publication “Ukraina.ru” Alexander Chalenko.

According to the Telegram channel Mashthe attempt on Oleg Tsarev’s life was allegedly committed on the night of Friday, October 27, in the Yalta sanatorium where he lived.

It was at this time that locals noticed a large accumulation of emergency services vehicles near the sanatorium. As noted in the channel’s report, Tsarev could have been attacked with a knife or a firearm. Meanwhile, many people knew Tsarev’s place of residence, and anyone could easily enter the territory of the sanatorium.

Oleg Tsarev Photo: Natalya Seliverstova / RIA Novosti

The injured Tsarev was hospitalized in extremely serious condition.

The head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Denis Pushilin announced that Tsarev is in serious condition.

Later, the attempt on Tsarev’s life was confirmed by his relatives – this was reported by the administrator of the politician’s Telegram channel. The post said that around midnight Tsarev was shot twice. This happened on the territory of the sanatorium where he lives. When ambulance doctors arrived at the scene, the politician was unconscious and suffering from heavy blood loss.

In Crimea, the assassination attempt on Tsarev was compared with the reprisals against Dugina and Tatarsky

The assassination attempt on former Verkhovna Rada deputy Oleg Tsarev in Crimea should be put on a par with the reprisals against journalist Daria Dugina, military correspondent Vladlen Tatarsky (Maxim Fomin) and the assassination attempt on writer Zakhar Prilepin. Senator from Crimea Sergei Tsekov stated this in a conversation with Lenta.ru.

“I think there is no point in looking for another trace other than the Ukrainian one,” the senator believes. “These are methods of terror and attempted murders that have gone far beyond the borders of Ukraine. We must remember Dugina, Tatarsky, and Prilepin. So they chose Tsarev as the new target Sergey TsekovSenator from Crimea

Tsekov named the brightness of the politician’s figure as the main reason for the assassination attempt on Tsarev. “If we followed his views, there would be peace and prosperity in Ukraine, the country would develop successfully. I hope the performers will be found quickly. And the customers are already known,” the senator concluded.

Oleg Tsarev (center) Photo: Maxim Blinov / RIA Novosti

The Kremlin spoke out about the assassination attempt on Oleg Tsarev

The Kremlin has no information about the assassination attempt on former deputy of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Oleg Tsarev. This is how the press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov spoke about the situation with the politician, his words are quoted by RIA Novosti. Peskov noted that the Kremlin does not have confirmation that the reports about the assassination attempt on the politician are true.

I don’t know how true this is, so I can’t say anything Dmitry PeskovPress Secretary of the President of Russia

Oleg Tsarev went from a deputy of the Ukrainian Rada to a Russian social activist

Tsarev was born in the Ukrainian city of Dnepropetrovsk (now Dnepr), the capital of an eastern region where pro-Russian sentiments have historically been strong among the population. Tsarev received his education at Moscow MEPhI, after which he returned to his hometown, where he first engaged in business and later in politics.

In 2002, Oleg Tsarev, with the support of Dnepropetrovsk industrialists, was elected to the Verkhovna Rada as a self-nominated candidate, after which he worked with the parties “United Ukraine” and “Regions of Ukraine”, and in 2005 he became the head of the Dnipropetrovsk branch of the political movement “Party of Regions”.

It is also generally considered pro-Russian, and during the presidency of Viktor Yanukovych it became the ruling party in the country

As a result, Tsarev was a deputy of the IV, V, VI and VII convocations of the Rada, in the last of which he served as deputy head of the Party of Regions faction. In 2013, he sharply opposed the events on the Maidan, calling for a forceful dispersal of the protests. As a result, the Party of Regions expelled Tsarev from its ranks.

And after his calls to hold a referendum in Donbass on the independence of the Lugansk and Donetsk republics and the creation of Novorossiya, several criminal cases were opened against the politician. As a result, Tsarev left the territory controlled by Kyiv. From June 2014 to May 2015, Tsarev served as speaker of the parliament of Novorossiya, after which he moved to Russia. Here he was the founder and director of the sanatorium in which an attempt was made on his life.

He was also involved in public activities in opposition to Kyiv.

Tsarev supported the Russian special operation on the territory of Ukraine, and a number of media called his potential member of the transitional government, which could be created if the power of Vladimir Zelensky falls.

February 27 at Telegram-Tsarev’s channel appeared a recording in which he claimed that he was on the territory of Ukraine. For what purposes and in what region he was, Tsarev did not specify. After this, the politician only commented on the progress of the special operation and issues of Ukrainian and Russian politics.