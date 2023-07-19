A US citizen – possibly a soldier, according to a South Korean media outlet – entered North Korea without authorization today during a visit to the militarized border that divides the two Koreas and is currently in the hands of the North Korean army.

“A US citizen crossed the Military Demarcation Line (MDL) into the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (North Korea’s official name) without authorization during an orientation tour,” the UN Command said in a brief statement. On twitter.

“We believe that he is currently in DPRK custody and we are working with our Korean People’s Army (KPA) counterparts to resolve this incident,” the text added.

The UN Command is in charge of the southern fringe of the Joint Security Zone (JSA), the only point in the heart of the border where expensive troops from the two Koreas are visible, technically still at war.

The statement does not clarify whether the US citizen was a tourist (the JSA can be visited this way) or a military man, but the newspaper Dong-a Ilbociting an anonymous South Korean military source, assures that it is about an American soldier named Travis King (although the newspaper has later removed his name from the piece) who had visited the area as a tourist.

In turn, a person named Mikaela Jakobson who says she lives in Stockholm and is on a trip to South Korea has recounted what supposedly happened on her Facebook page.

The woman assures that she and the American were part of the same group of tourists that traveled to the border today and that after visiting the interior of the central booth of what is known as Conference rownext to which former US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un met in 2019, heard a loud laugh and saw the man “run between two of the buildings to the other side”.

“It took us all a bit to react and understand what had just happened, and then we were whisked through Freedom House (where Trump and Kim held a brief summit) and back to the military bus,” writes Jakobson, who has said that he has been asked not to post photos.

North Korea border.

The JSA has been the scene of defections in the past, although they have almost always involved people trying to cross into South Korea.

In 2017, a North Korean soldier led a spectacular escape in which his companions hit him with several shots, although he survived.

In 1984 a student from the now non-existent Soviet Union crossed into the South during a tourist visit, which led to a tragic exchange of fire between troops that ended with the deaths of three North Korean soldiers, one South Korean and one UN Command.

It is unknown what the reaction of the North Korean authorities may be, that still keep their borders tightly closed due to covid-19.

In fact, after the outbreak of the pandemic, the presence of North Korean soldiers on the north side of the JSA is practically invisible, apparently for fear of contagion.

Jakobson herself has corroborated this detail by writing that “there were no North Koreans in sight, not even the guards along the famous line on the other side”.

Although since 2018, as a result of the brief rapprochement between Pyongyang, Seoul and Washington, JSA personnel have not been authorized to carry weapons, the armistice that ended the Korean War (1950-53) still prevents them from crossing the MDL, which divide the area in two.

EFE