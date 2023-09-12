The authorities of Ecuador They investigate an alleged explosive device left by a drone in the early hours of this Tuesday on the roof of La Roca, the country’s maximum security prisonlocated within the Guayaquil prison complex.

The Minister of the Interior, Juan Zapata, He assured that the object was intended to be introduced into the prison facility, where the most dangerous prisoners in the country are held.including some of the investigated for the murder of presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio.

In his message published on social networks, Zapata spread photos of a drone allegedly perched on one of the roofs of La Roca with an object hanging from its central part.

Inside the La Roca prison, security protocols were activated, according to the National Service for Comprehensive Attention to Persons Deprived of Liberty (SNAI). the state agency in charge of the administration and control of the 35 prisons that Ecuador has.

In the prisons of Guayaquil there are precedents for explosive attacks with drones as well as the entry of prohibited objects such as weapons using these flying objects, within the framework of the confrontation between criminal gangs that internally control the prisons and who have murdered more than 400 prisoners since 2020 in different prison massacres.

Until last week, the leader of the criminal gang Los Choneros, Adolfo Macías “Fito”, was in La Roca.who returned to the Guayaquil Regional Prison thanks to a court order that revoked his admission to the maximum security prison.

“Fito” had been transferred to La Roca a few days after the murder of Villavicencio, who had pointed him out as the alleged origin of the death threats he had received days before the crime.

The Minister of Government, Henry Cucalón, confirmed this Tuesday that, although he completely disagrees, The Government complied with the judicial measure and returned “Fito” to the Guayaquil Regional Prisona prison that is internally controlled by Los Choneros.

Ecuador is experiencing a wave of violence that authorities attribute to organized crimededicated mainly to drug trafficking, which has made the country go through from 5.8 to 25.32 intentional homicides per 100,000 inhabitants in 2022the highest number since records have been recorded, and which according to experts may reach 40 this year.

