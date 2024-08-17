Former Argentine President Alberto Fernández (2019-2023) is currently the target of an investigation by the Public Prosecutor’s Office into domestic violence, the result of a complaint filed last week by his ex-wife, Fabiola Yáñez. The former first lady accuses the Peronist of having assaulted her for several years, including during the period in which he was president.

The domestic violence complaint was formalized by Yañez on the 6th and generated a series of revelations and new accusations that have shaken public opinion and the Argentine justice system. This Wednesday (14), the Argentine Public Prosecutor’s Office decided to formalize and expand the accusation against Fernández, saying that he intensified his aggressions against Yañez during his term as president of Argentina.

Yáñez, an actress and journalist, was married to Fernández throughout the Peronist’s term as president of Argentina. She is 43 years old and currently lives in Spain with her son, Francisco, from her marriage to the former president.

The former first lady’s formal accusation came shortly after the Argentine justice system discovered, in June of this year, during an investigation into possible influence peddling practices involving Fernández, photos and videos that showed signs of violence perpetrated by the Peronist against her. These materials included images of bruises and text messages between Yañez and Fernández, which detailed the attacks suffered by the former first lady.

In the complaint filed last week, Yáñez confirmed that she had been the victim of physical violence and harassment by Fernández throughout the period in which they were married.

Last Friday (9), the former first lady’s complaint gained even more weight after the Argentine portal Infobae release images and conversations of the exchange of messages between her and Fernández. The images released showed bruises on Yañez’s body and face. In one of the messages revealed by the Argentine portal, the former first lady claims that Fernández assaulted her for three consecutive days. The former president, in turn, apologized and claimed to be “suffering.”

Fernández, who denied the attacks, has even stated that the bruises on his ex-wife were the result of a “cosmetic procedure for wrinkles”.

However, Yáñez’s complaint was also supported by testimonies from former employees of the official residence of the Argentine presidency, Quinta de Olivos, who said they witnessed one of the fights between the couple, while other employees confirmed the hostile atmosphere and knowledge of Yáñez’s bruises.

Yáñez reported in an interview with Infobae who tried to seek help from Peronist government institutions, such as the Ministry of Women, but did not receive the necessary support. She mentioned having suffered not only physical violence, but also “psychological terrorism” from Fernández, as the Peronist had made several suicide threats because of the situation.

Forced abortion and fear

Yáñez also stated in testimony sent to the Argentine Public Prosecutor’s Office that Fernández forced her to have an abortion in 2016, shortly after their relationship began.

As she explained, Fernández began to treat her with “contempt and rejection” after discovering her pregnancy, stating that the relationship between the two “was too recent” for them to have children.

“You have to resolve it, you have to abort it,” the Peronist allegedly ordered.

According to information from the newspaper Clarinpeople close to Yañez claimed that Fernández instigated her to commit a crime, since abortion would only be legalized in Argentina in 2020. The former first lady’s lawyer, Mariana Gallego, said that the situation would also characterize “reproductive violence”.

Yañez also revealed that, during his term, Fernández hung out with “hippie” friends who “smoked marijuana,” as well as having problems with “alcohol abuse.” She also reported that Fernández had intensified the aggressions in 2023, his last year in the Casa Rosada, as he was always blaming her for his political problems.

In the interview given to Infobaethe former first lady stated that, after having the courage to report Fernández, she began to fear for her safety and that of her son, even though she lives in Spain. The Argentine courts have already prohibited the former president from leaving the country and from approaching his ex-wife. On Friday, Fernández had his cell phone seized during an operation conducted by the Argentine Department of Justice. The operation aimed to investigate whether he continued to contact Yañez, even after the imposition of the court order prohibiting him from approaching her.

Fernández became the first former Argentine president to face charges of domestic violence. In his defense, he said he would present “evidence and testimonies” that prove his innocence. On Thursday (15), Fernández decided to resign as national president of the Peronist Justicialist Party.

The investigation into the allegations is ongoing in the Argentine courts, and Yáñez is participating in the proceedings via video conference. On Wednesday, the former first lady ratified her accusations against Fernández and requested that the case be classified as a crime of serious injuries.