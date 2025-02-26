Ukraine and USA They have reached an agreement for the transfer by kyiv of the exploitation of their mineral resources to the Americans. The pact was initially announced on Tuesday by Ukrainian sources and later confirmed US officials cited in US media, although its exact terms are still unknown.

When asked for this agreement to the US president, Donald Trumphe replied that his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodimir Zelenskihe wants to go to Washington this Friday to sign “a great agreement.”

The rubric of this pact would tend a bridge between the US and Ukraine after the turn Trump has given the American alliance policy, looking for an agreement with Russia for the end of the war without having kyiv or the EU and establishing The bases for economic cooperation between the two countries.

What is known about the Ukraine-EE.U agreement.

This is what is known until now of the agreement between Ukraine and the US:









• To achieve a meeting point, the US would have resigned from its requirement for Ukraine to contribute half billion dollars (more than 476,000 million euros to the current change) to an American fund, as potential revenues due to the exploitation of Ukrainian natural resources, both minerals and oil and gas.

• The last known draft does not include a clause that forces Ukraine to return to the US. twice the amount you receive As American help in the future, as Washington intended.

• On the other hand, it is stated that Ukraine must contribute Half of its income from the future monetization of natural resources, including critical minerals, oil and gas. The US would have the maximum financial interest in the fund that allows US law, although not necessarily the totality. This fund would be destined to reinvest in the reconstruction of Ukraine.

• It has also been left out, at least in the drafts that ‘The New York Times’ has accessed, a security commitment for Ukraine in exchange for the rights to the exploitation of the resources that Zelenski had been demanding as a condition. Trump was limited on Tuesday to ensure that Ukraine would obtain, in exchange for reaching the agreement, “the right to continue fighting,” but did not confirm whether the United States would continue to supply the forces of kyiv military team and ammunition.

• The viceprimera Ukrainian minister, Olha Stefanishynawho has been at the head of the negotiations, assured ‘Financial Times’ that the agreement is only “part of the painting.”

• Ukraine has, according to their own estimates, 5% of the critical raw materials of the world, which are the object of desire in the US among them, 19 million tons of proven graphite reserves, used to manufacture batteries in electric vehicles; A third of all European lithium deposits, key in batteries, and important deposits of rare earth metals, which are used to produce weapons, wind turbines and electronic products, according to the BBC. In addition, before the Russian invasion, it produced 7% of the world titanium, used to manufacture from power plants to airplanes.