They were going to spend a weekend among friends, enjoying the spectacular landscapes of Cantabria, but the trip became a tragedy. Four young people, two boys of 20 and 21 and two girls also 20 and 21 They died on Saturday At night after the car they drove near the Alto de la Lunada, a precipice of 300 meters.

The young people were Madrid, from Vallecas neighborhoodand were accompanied by four other friends who went in another car behind them. These guys were unharmed, but have specified psychological attention.

The details of what could happen are not yet known, but the fog, the ice on the road and The bad conditions of an old road, Without chitamiedos and with very closed curves they may have been key in the fatal outcome of the accident.

The events occurred at 10:00 p.m. at the kilometer 12,7900 of the CA-643 road, and the emergency services were received after the mobile of one of the deceased issued an automatic aid signal when detecting the impact. It was not until midnight when the vehicle was located.

The car fell “In barrels”, giving “many laps of bell”, As reported by the provincial traffic chief on a press conference, José Miguel Tolosa, who added that the four young people had the seat belts.

Panoramic of the Portillo de la Lunada, with the Ca-643 road that runs it. Jesús Gómez / Wikipedia

The Government delegate in Cantabria, Eugenia Gómez de Diego, said that at the time of the accident there was fog in the accident area, as well as that “I was snowing a little.” Despite this, the port of La Lunada, 1,317 meters high, was open to traffic.

In social networks, some locals have highlighted the danger of this road. “A very dangerous road at night If it is not known and more with the weather conditions that were yesterday. Perhaps its closure should be considered in certain circumstances and not only when it blocks it the snow, “said an user in X (formerly Twitter).

“The people of Cantabria know that there Do not go up under any circumstance except in the summer at two in the afternoon and with great care. The views are spectacular but very dangerous. If you get rid of a millimeter is the end, “said another.

Another of the keys to the accident could be the absence of barriers or chitamiedos, something that many premises have highlighted: “Does it cost so much to put quitamiedos From El Alto de Lunada and in the first third of the road? I do not say expanding the road as in stakes of thrue, some simple chitamiedos barriers would have stopped the vehicle … This looks like a road from Bolivia, “said a user.

“That road is terrible up to summerwithout barriers of any kind, “adds another.” That road needs an update, both the pavement, the signage and the protection barriers, I beg those responsible for the road to get to work, “says another tweet.





Given the severity of the incident and the difficulty of access to the area where the injured vehicle was located, the participation of Santander firefighters and rescue technicians from the Government of Cantabria was necessary to proceed with the rescue of the bodies, which It did not occur until 1:25, After the authorization of the Civil Guard, the death of its four occupants once certified.

The rescue lasted until 6:00 hours before access difficulty, And it was a team of a dozen people who has performed the maneuvers of both release and report of the four deaths.

The Cantabrian government also mobilized the site of the sinister To the team of psychologists To serve the four young people who were traveling in a vehicle that accompanied the accident and that were unharmed, who have been transferred to a rural accommodation close to the scene of the accident, the most serious of the last 20 years in Cantabria.

The traffic chief explained this Sunday that There was only “a little snow” On the road and chains were not necessary to circulate, nor did the road have any restrictive measure, although it has not ruled out that there was ice and that it has had something to do with the incident.

“It is a very narrow road and then any maneuver, any distraction … There could be some ice on the road, because perhaps that is what they now have to study in detail (the Civil Guard) and it is what caused the exit of the road, which perhaps in another type of roads would have had much smaller consequences, but in this specific case it caused the clearing of the vehicle, “Tolosa added. In a similar sense, Gómez de Diego that” if that accident would have occurred in another one in another one The consequences had not been the one we are talking about now. “