A Ukrainian drone hits a landing ship of the Russian Black Sea Fleet. The Moscow Navy tries to save the Olenegorski Gornyak. What we know and what we don’t.

Munich/Novorossiysk – It should be in Ukraine war More such attacks: This was announced by an intelligence spokesman in Kiev after a Ukrainian sea drone attacked a Russian landing ship in the Black Sea port of Novorossiysk.

Ukraine War: Russian Black Sea Fleet landing ship hit by drone

The “Olenegorski Gornjak” (in German: Olenegorsker Bergmann), a 112.5 meter long warship of the Project 775 class, was probably hit. The maritime attack, for which an unverifiable video is circulating, is said to have happened off the coast in the extreme south-west of Russia. So not in the Crimea area, where the Black Sea Fleet is stationed in Sevastopol.

The Russian Defense Ministry had claimed that the attack on its Black Sea fleet had been repelled. Videos and pictures circulating on social media, on the other hand, show that the ship obviously has a good list. It would be the next setback for Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin. IPPEN.MEDIA explains what is and isn’t known about the Olenegorski Gornjak DropShip.

It is reported: The Ukraine claims the probably successful military attack for itself. The Kyiv Post An unnamed source from the ranks of the Ukrainian secret service SBU quoted: “The SBU carried out a special operation in the Novorossiysk Bay. The large amphibious assault ship ‘Olenegorsky Gornyak’ was damaged.”

Landing ship Olenegorski Gornyak: Video from Ukrainian surface drone

The video described (see above) shows “how an SBU surface drone, loaded with 450 kilograms of TNT, attacks an enemy ship with about 100 crew members”. It further explains: “As a result of the attack, Olenegorsky Gornyak suffered a serious hole and is currently unable to perform his combat duties. Therefore, all Russian statements about a repelled attack are false.”

Another video that is doing the rounds on Twitter (see below) indicates that this assessment is correct. Accordingly, a warship of the Project 775 class was apparently towed off the Russian coast. When and where the video was created cannot be independently verified. However, the typical, long drawn-out bow, which rises in the shape of a rampart at the tip, is clearly recognizable for this class of ship, which has an unladen weight of 2200 tons.

Landing ship “Olenegorski Gornjak”: Ukrainian sea drone in the form of a jet ski?

As reported by various media, including the news portal The Daily Beast, the Ukrainians have been developing a fourth-generation water drone over the past few months, which is said to have the shape of a kayak or jet ski. It should therefore be able to approach its target silently and at high speed. The surface drone is also said to have been used in the recent attack on the Crimean Bridge.

“Olenegorski Gornjak”: Russian radar probably cannot locate Ukrainian drone

The Russian radar was probably again unable to recognize the vehicle in time. Because of the aerodynamic shape that the radar waves can’t pick up like stealth bombers? There is plenty of speculation about this on the Internet while Kyiv silent on the technology.

“This is good and fair news for Ukraine. That will continue,” said the spokesman for the military intelligence service HUR, Andriy Yusov, on the Russian-language foreign channel Freedom of the Ukrainian state television. Yusov emphasized that these landing ships pose a threat to Ukraine. For Russian propaganda, however, the news is a tragedy, he said.

With their shallow draft of a maximum of 3.7 meters, Landing Ships are designed to land ground troops on stretches of coast. In addition to infantry, lighter tanks such as BMP1 and BMP2 infantry fighting vehicles can be transported. The “Olenegorski Gornjak” was put into service in 1982 in the former Soviet Union. The ships are usually armed with four Strela 3 anti-aircraft missiles, two Grad M multiple rocket launchers and two AK-725 turrets.

“Olenegorski Gornyak”: Russia has probably a total of 17 of these DropShips

Of the original 25 Soviet landing ships, 17 are said to still be in service with Russia. At the beginning of Ukraine War it was speculated that the Ukrainian port city of Odessa could be attacked with these and other landing ships. The Russian Navy is apparently trying everything to protect the “Olenegorsky Gornyak“ to stabilize and rescue near the coast. So far it should not have sunk despite the list. (pm)