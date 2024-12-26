Raphael’s medical report has revealed that the Spanish artist suffers from a primary brain lymphoma and that it has two nodules in the left hemisphere of the brain. The singer – who began to feel ill while recording the Christmas special of The Revolt– you are already receiving specific treatment for your disease and he will be discharged in the coming days, as confirmed this Thursday by the 12 de Octubre Hospital. But what is known about this disease?

“Unfortunately does not have a good prognosis“says an expert on the subject from the University of Navarra Clinic: “We know that it can respond to treatment but unfortunately the main problem is the relapsesand a large proportion of patients relapse in the first two years. “It’s a bad prognosis.”

However, the doctor explains in a hopeful way that there are “great advances in the treatment of lymphomas” and that they have “some hope in improving the lives of patients.” He also maintains that once lymphoma is diagnosed, the person can lead a completely “normal” life since “when treatment begins “It greatly improves the symptoms.” “Corticosteroids reduce the size of the lesions. Even specific treatment can make make it disappear completely.” Quite the opposite is what happens with a stroke, “which can have consequences.”

What are primary brain lymphomas?

Primary brain lymphomas are a rare type of brain tumor that originates in lymphocytesa type of white blood cell found in blood and lymph tissue. For unknown reasons, its location is restricted to the brain, according to the Cancer Center of the Clínica Universidad de Navarra. on your website.

What are the symptoms of the disease?

The academic institution indicates that the symptoms of the disease are “nonspecific”although they explain that the most frequent are focal neurological deficits, such as loss of strength in the extremities on one side of the body, language or vision disorders. Likewise, changes in the character and behavior of patients are common, as well as headachesnausea, vomiting and blurred vision.

Symptoms of the disease also include: changes in speech, hallucinations, confusion, seizures, leaning to one side when walking, loss of coordinationinsensitivity to cold and heat and weight loss, indicates Medline Plus.

How is it diagnosed?

One of the first tests performed to diagnose lymphomas of the central nervous system – made up of the brain and spinal cord – is a MRI with contrast injection, which reveals the existence of a lesion. Once its existence has been verified, it will be necessary to carry out a tumor biopsy to confirm the diagnosis. “Sometimes it is not easy, it can be complex to reach these lesions, but the ideal is to perform a biopsy,” says the expert.

It is also advisable to carry out a lumbar puncture to analyze the cerebrospinal fluid, which bathes the brain and spinal cord; an MRI of the spinal cord; and a ophthalmological examinationwhich is practiced in order to know the extent of the disease.





In addition, they usually carry out a body scanner and/or PETa testicular ultrasound and a bone marrow biopsy to rule out systemic lymphoma. That is, a lymphoma that has formed in another part of the body and has also affected the brain.

How is it treated?

Treatment of primary brain lymphomas consists of chemotherapy or radiotherapydepending on the characteristics of each patient. Partial or total removal of the tumor is only performed when it is necessary to quickly relieve the symptoms or signs of the disease, indicates the University of Navarra.

From Medline Plus they explain that the main treatment to treat the disease is chemotherapy, a dose that is usually higher in young people. These patients also usually undergo a autologous stem cell transplant. Radiation therapy is usually administered after chemotherapy.





What is the prognosis?

The life expectancy of people who decide not to undergo any treatment is less than six months. “With chemotherapy, half of patients will be in remission ten years after diagnosis,” explains the Medline Plus portal. And he adds that survival can improve with stem cell transplant.

What are the possible complications?

Among the complications are the side effects of chemotherapy, among which – as with other types of cancer – low blood counts stand out. They also highlight the side effects of radiotherapy: confusion, headaches, nervous system problems and the death of body tissue. Furthermore, there is the possibility of the tumor returning once it is removed.