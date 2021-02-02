A new variant of the coronavirus that emerged in the heart of the Brazilian Amazon re-ignites the international alert. Scientists are now focused on unraveling the mysteries of this variant that has already been identified in eight countries and that it may be more infectious, although little is still known about it.

There are indications that the one baptized as P.1 is one of the factors behind the explosion of covid-19 cases in Manaus, capital of the state of Amazonas, where health services were completely overwhelmed.

With a higher number of mutations, too It is being studied whether the strain detected in Brazil is more dangerous than the variants found in the United Kingdom and South Africa., which are the three that most concern the World Health Organization (WHO).

In the midst of this worrying finding, the pandemic is hitting all of Brazil once again, which already accumulates almost 224,000 deaths and 9.1 million cases, according to official data.

Where and when did it appear?

The first alarm was raised by the Japanese authorities on January 9, after analyzing the samples of four passengers who arrived a week earlier in Tokyo after traveling for a season through the Amazon.

A preliminary investigation by the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz), a leading medical research center in Latin America, indicated that this new variant is a “recent phenomenon.”

It was probably developed in December and evolved from variants that were in circulation in the Amazon.

In fact, in Manaus, about 30 variants of the coronavirus have already been detected, but the most disturbing is P.1, as José Eduardo Levi, a researcher at the Institute of Tropical Medicine of the University of Sao Paulo (USP), explains to the EFE agency.

In the city of Manaus, in the state of Amazonas, in Brazil, deaths from Covid-19 are growing. Photo: AFP

What characteristics does it have?

Although it is common for viruses to undergo a series of mutations, sometimes almost imperceptible and that do not alter the treatments, this variant showed some particular characteristics.

According to Fiocruz, the Manaus variant accumulated in a short space of time “a number of unusual genetic alterations”, several of them in the protein “spike” (spike), which the new coronavirus uses to enter human cells.

12 mutations have been identified Only in this “spike” protein of the Brazilian variant, three of them are of particular concern: K417N, E484K, N501Y.

Is it more contagious?

These three sets of letters and numbers represent amino acids of the “spike”, whose mutation is associated with a greater power of transmissibility. They would help the virus to replicate more and better assemble with the cell’s entry receptor.

“It is as if you have a door, which is the cell, and the lock, which is the receptor. And now you have a virus that opens that lock more easily. If it manages to enter more easily, it increases the power of being more infectious”, explained to EFE Felipe Naveca, virologist from the Leônidas & María Deane Institute (Fiocruz Amazonía).

On the other hand, it is not known if this new variant produces more serious pictures of the disease.

So far there is a confirmed case of a person who contracted the coronavirus in March 2020 and was reinfected by the Amazon variant, despite having antibodies.

“We have no way of affirming that the virus escaped the antibodies or if they fell so low that they could not neutralize it. That is under study,” says Naveca.

A health professional receives the coronavirus vaccine at a vaccination center in Rio de Janeiro. Photo: REUTERS

How is it similar to the strains of Great Britain and South Africa?

The Brazilian did not emerge from the British or the South African.

All three evolved independently and emerged sporadically in the three countries, although some of the mutations identified in the “spike” protein have been found to be the same.

“We believe that they are more contagious because they have this mutation in common that increases transmissibility,” says Levi, a virologist also at the DASA laboratory.

Levi believes that the Brazilian could be the most “dangerous”, at least due to the number of mutations identified in the “spike” protein: 12 compared to 8 found in the British or 10 in the South African.

Is the Amazon variant responsible for the collapse in Manaus?

The numbers say yes, but it would not be the only cause of chaos in the Brazilian Amazon capital.

The samples analyzed in December by Fiocruz detected P.1 in 51% of the cases. That percentage has shot up to 91% in January, indicating that spreading fast and has become the predominant lineage in the Amazon.

However, other factors have also contributed to the tragedy in Manaus. In these months there is a greater circulation of other respiratory viruses in the Amazon region, like influenza, complemented by a social exhaustion of distancing measures in the middle of the Christmas holidays.

All this, together with the new variant and the scarce hospital infrastructure of Amazonas, has caused the collapse of your healthcare system and an oxygen shortage for critically ill patients that could have caused more deaths.

The Brazilian Minister of Health, Eduardo Pazuello, is being investigated for this.

Is the pandemic getting worse in Brazil?

According to the experts consulted, if this new variant is established throughout the territory, which may already be happening, it may aggravate the delicate health situation of the country.

Former Health Minister Luiz Henrique Mandetta, who was dismissed in the middle of the pandemic by President Jair Bolsonaro for defending isolation, alerted in an interview to a local television channel that the new variant could cause a “mega-epidemic” in 60 days, if no action taken.

At the moment, in Brazil, outside of Amazonas, three imported cases of the variant have been detected in the state of São Paulo (southeast), but the number may be much higher.

In what other countries was it detected?

According to the World Health Organization, cases of this new lineage have already been identified in seven other countries besides Brazil: Japan, the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, South Korea and Ireland.

Some of these nations and others, such as Portugal, Peru, Turkey or Colombia, have suspended flights from Brazil due to fear of P.1.

For now, no cases have been reported in other Latin American countries, although it is not ruled out that this strain can be detected in one of the neighbors of the South American giant.

Are the vaccines that exist today effective?

Several of the vaccines developed to date were conceived from the “spike” protein of the coronavirus.

In this sense, those that are based purely on this protein, the mutations registered in the British, South African and Brazilian variants “can lead to a loss of efficacy” of those formulas, “although not total”, considers Levi.

Effectiveness studies with the Brazilian variant have not yet been published.

By Carlos Meneses Sánchez, EFE agency

