Peskov did not comment on the health data of the head of the Central Bank Nabiullina

The Chairman of the Central Bank of Russia, Elvira Nabiullina, was suspected of having health problems. Press Secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov did not give details of her condition, but wished her health and strength.

“I don’t think this question is appropriate at our conference call. This is absolutely personal information about the state of health, we have neither the opportunity nor the desire to comment on it,” Peskov said.

At the same time, he noted that in any case he wishes Nabiullina health, strength and continued determination. What happened to the head of the Central Bank is unknown, but the day before, rumors began to spread in the media that Nabiullina was in the hospital and had allegedly undergone surgery.

Nabiullina could have been operated on at the Central Clinical Hospital

The first information about Elvira Nabiullina’s health status appeared on January 15. Telegram-Banksta channel reported that the head of the Central Bank is allegedly in the hospital due to a routine examination.

“The head of the Central Bank, Elvira Nabiullina, is undergoing planned inpatient treatment within the walls of the Central Clinical Hospital,” the source said.

At the same time, according to the channel, Nabiullina should return to work in the near future.

Photo: Vladimir Fedorenko / RIA Novosti

On the same day, other data appeared. According to information Telegram– channel “VChK-OGPU”, Nabiullina was allegedly operated on during a routine examination, and now she will be able to resume work only within two weeks.

“Today, the head of the Central Bank, Elvira Nabiullina, underwent surgery at the Central Clinical Hospital. Despite the planned nature of the operation, she will not be able to return to her job duties for the next 14 days,” the source said.

Nabiullina missed her speech at the forum in Moscow

Against the backdrop of rumors and assumptions that appeared on social networks, Elvira Nabiullina suddenly canceled her visit to the “Russia” exhibition, which is taking place at VDNKh in Moscow. She was supposed to give a speech at the Finance Day forum, reports Reutersbut she was unexpectedly replaced.

For what reason the Chairman of the Central Bank missed her speech at the forum is unknown. At the same time, as the publication writes, the Central Bank refused to comment on this matter.

Instead of Nabiullina, First Deputy Chairman of the Central Bank Vladimir Chistyukhin spoke at the forum. He told the participants of the Finance Day about the Central Bank’s plans for the next ten years, and also said that they want to attract nine million citizens to the long-term savings program. The day before, President Vladimir Putin said that by the end of 2024, the volume of citizens’ investments under the long-term savings program (LTS) should be at least 250 billion rubles. This is stated in his instructions to the government, published on the Kremlin website.

There was still no official information regarding Nabiullina’s alleged treatment and surgery from either the Kremlin or the Central Bank. According to some media reports, all planned activities of the Central Bank will continue as usual.

Elvira Sakhipzadovna Nabiullina is a Russian statesman, Chairman of the Bank of Russia since 2013. Honored Economist, Actual State Councilor of the First Class. Previously, she served as Minister of Economic Development.