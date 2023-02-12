Canada shot down an unknown object that violated the country’s airspace and was flying at high altitude on Saturday. as announced on Saturday afternoon by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

This event occurs after the United States shot down an unknown flying object that was flying over Alaska and shot down a balloon of Chinese origin that was allegedly used by Beijing for espionage tasks.

This is what is known about the object shot down this Saturday in Canada.

How was the object detected?

The artifact was detected by the North American Aerospace Defense Command (Norad), an organization formed by Canada and the United States.

According to the authorities, it was detected hours before it was shot down, but the lack of daylight to visually identify it made the Canadian authorities wait before giving the order for its neutralization.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau revealed that the object was followed by the US military authorities during the past 24 hours.

Then, he said, he decided together with the president of the United States, Joe Biden, to proceed with the demolition.

What is known about the object?

According to Canadian Defense Minister Anita Anand, It is a small “cylindrical” object that flew over the northwest of the country at an altitude of about 12,000 meters.

Anand pointed out that the object appeared to be similar, although smaller, to the Chinese balloon that the United States shot down on February 4 off the coast of North Carolina (USA) after flying over much of the country.

However, the Defense Minister He assured that he did not want to speculate about the origin of the object when asked by journalists if it was an artifact of Chinese origin.

“It would not be prudent for me to speculate on the origin of the object at this time,” explained the Canadian minister who asked to wait until the authorities have analyzed the data to offer more information.

Canadian Defense Minister Anita Anand.

How was his demolition?

The object was eventually shot down with an AIM-9X infrared missile launched by a US Air Force F-22 Raptor, which operated together with CF-18 aircraft of the Canadian Air Force under the orders of the North American Aerospace Defense Command (Norad).

Along with the fighter jets, a CP-140 Aurora patrol plane from Canada also participated in the operation.

It is the first time that Norad, which was created in 1958 to defend the airspace of the United States and Canada, has shot down an object flying in the region.

Shortly after this operation, the United States reported that it was closing the airspace of the state of Montana after detecting an object that “could interfere with commercial air traffic”, although minutes later it said that this alert was due to a radar failure.

I ordered the take down of an unidentified object that violated Canadian airspace. @NORADCommand shot down the object over the Yukon. Canadian and US aircraft were scrambled, and a US F-22 successfully fired at the object. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) February 11, 2023

Has the item been recovered yet?

No. Authorities are leading search and recovery operations to examine the device. On Saturday night, those operations were hampered by “icy winds, snow and little sunlight,” the US Northern Command said in a statement.

“The recovery activities are carried out on sea ice,” the text said, adding that the Pentagon “did not provide further details (…) of the object, including its capabilities, purpose or origin.”

Why is this new takedown relevant?

This is an important fact because It takes place amid strong tensions between China and the United States over the incidents with the alleged spy balloon from Beijing detected in North American airspace.

Last month, a giant balloon carrying electronic materials – which the Pentagon claimed were for espionage purposes – flew over Canada and the United States, sparking a diplomatic incident. China acknowledged that the device was its own, although it stated that it was for meteorological purposes and that it went off course.

The balloon traversed the airspace of Alaska, Canada and much of the United States, prompting the cancellation of a rare trip by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to China.

Chinese balloon recovered off the coast of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

The balloon, according to Washington, passed over several sensitive US military installations, some with nuclear-type intercontinental ballistic missile silos.

US officials said images of the balloon showed it had surveillance equipment that could intercept communications, as well as solar panels to power multiple sensors.

In fact, the United States accuses the Chinese government of having developed, with the involvement of the Armed Forces, a “program” of balloons for espionage work and that have already flown over more than 40 countries on 5 continents.

To this is added that on Friday, the president of the United States, Joe Biden, ordered to shoot and shoot down an unidentified object that was flying over frozen waters in the state of Alaska.

The White House did not give details of the origin of said object but did explain that it was different from the Chinese balloon that was shot down earlier.

A flying object in China

And while more information is known about the object shot down in Canada, Chinese authorities also reported this Sunday the identification of a flying object in the east of the country.

According to the Europa Press agency, the object was detected in the province of Shandong. Although at the moment it is unknown what artifact it is.

“The Chinese Army, according to the note, is preparing to shoot down the object. The authorities ask the fishermen in the area to adopt the necessary protection measures,” the quoted agency said.

ANGIE RUIZ

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

*With information from AFP and EFE