The discovery of the lifeless body of the Mexican María Fernanda Sánchez Castañeda, who had been missing for two weeks in Berlin, leaves open many questions about the causes of her death.

The Berlin police reported this Sunday that an autopsy would be the next step to clarify the circumstances of the death of the 24-year-old student, whose body was found floating in the waters of a canal on the borders of the Adlershof neighborhood, in the south. of Berlin.

A few days after his disappearance, the German authorities indicated in a statement that there were “indications” that Sánchez Castañeda was going through “an exceptional psychological situation.”

According to information published by El País, María Fernanda Sánchez asked in a Facebook group called Latinas in Germany for a psychologist who spoke Spanish, because, apparently, she was going through a “difficult time.” That happened on July 14.

However, his family assures that he was well and “very happy” for his immediate plans. “For us, as we see it, it is that she has lived in Berlin for more or less 5 months and coming to live alone is not easy for a person. She told us that she missed her family, the country, the food, her life that she had there [en México]”Francisco Javier Sánchez told the press.

“We have been in conversations with her schoolmates, her friends, and they tell us that she was very happy all the time, very positive. She was making plans to travel to Spain in a short time,” he added.

What has been known since his disappearance?

“Maffy”, as the young woman was known, was studying for a master’s degree in Berlin.

Before her disappearance, she had arranged to meet up with her classmates with whom she was working on a project. But before his disappearance, on Saturday, July 22, he canceled his attendance at the meeting.

Her parents, who called her on the weekends, were unable to reach her. Two days later they reported that she was missing.

“On Sunday, when we dialed, she did not answer us, not even to the messages, and that set off red alarms. We wanted to look for her by other means and when we were unable to do so, we asked that they open her door and she was not there,” explained her father, Francisco Javier Sánchez, to the Mexican station Tv Azteca.

The police entered his apartment on Büchnerweg and found his cell phone, laptop and other personal belongings.

His parents moved to Berlin to participate in the search. The Latino community in the German capital and local groups joined the localization efforts.

This Saturday, a passerby noticed that there was “a body floating in the Teltow canal near the Altglienicker bridge and alerted the police and fire brigade,” the Berlin police reported.

Until now, the Berlin police indicated in their report that “no third party blame can be assumed” and added that it is an ongoing investigation.

Remember that you can receive notifications from BBC News World. Download the latest version of our app and activate them so you don’t miss out on our best content.