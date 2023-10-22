The bad news does not stop for Club América, as it seems that they cannot finish a game or a week without a new injury in their ranks and their most recent game in the Apertura 2023 of Liga MX against Club Santos Laguna on Matchday 13 , confirms that this team’s problem with injuries is a very serious issue.
After having to face the game without one of their most important players such as Diego Valdesnow another of the starting players has been injured.
Club América is at a point where more first team players have been injured than those who have remained healthy in this tournament due to the heavy workload they have had due to the tight Liga MX schedule. , participation in Leagues Cup 2023 in the United States and, in addition, the participation of many of its players at the national team level.
In this way, the Eagles have a few days to recover injured players, and Kevin Alvarez It is the most recent case, after leaving as a precaution in the 4-3 victory against Comarca Lagunera in a spectacular match.
According to information from various media and journalists, Kevin Alvarez, had to come off as a substitute in the match against Santos Laguna due to muscle fatigue in the adductor of his leg. For now, the extent of his injury is unknown and throughout the week he will undergo tests to determine the severity.
The azulcrema right back joins the long list of injuries that the team has had in this Apertura 2023, which is increasingly worrying. The defender is the tenth player to fall due to physical problems, and they are becoming more and more frequent in the squad.
The next match will be against Club de Fútbol Monterrey, the fall due to injury of a player as important as Kevin Alvarez makes the alarms go off in Coapa, also taking into account that there is no one close to his level to take his place, so it is expected that Emilio Lara either Miguel Layun be the ones who relieve him in his absence.
However, it is worth mentioning that, at the end of the match during an interview with TUDN, Alvarez He mentioned that his departure was mainly due to prevent an injury, so it could be good news and not something of consideration, so we will have to wait and see how he works during the week.
