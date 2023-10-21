Club Deportivo Guadalajara returned to the activity of the Apertura 2023 tournament in the match corresponding to Matchday 13 against Club Puebla where they got the three points by winning 0-2 at the Cuauhtémoc Stadium.
Unfortunately, the red and white team once again fell victim to bad luck and added a new injured player to their list of absences so far in the competition, when the defender Jesus Orozco Chiquete He had to leave the game against La Franja after relapse of the muscle ailment that afflicted him three weeks ago.
It was around the 15th minute of the game when the Chiquette He requested his replacement because he had pain again in the same area of the thigh from which he had recovered a few days before, so Veljko Paunovic sent to call Alejandro Mayorga to replace him in the game.
The chiverío defender came off the bench in the match against Toluca, missing the Clásico Tapatío against Atlas, in addition to the trip to the United States during the FIFA Date to face América, so now it is unknown how long he will be out of the field of games.
We will have to keep an eye on the Sacred Flock’s social networks to find out the update on the footballer’s health status.
